Pixel 6a is only $299 today in Google’s early Black Friday sale

Google announced its Black Friday deals a few days ago, which included huge discounts on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. At the time, we highlighted the incredible Pixel 7 Pro sale that you can take advantage of right now.

But there’s no denying that the $299 Pixel 6a is one of the best possible Black Friday smartphone deals out there. If you don’t need a flagship handset, or if you’re buying a mid-ranged Android device for you or a loved one, then the Pixel 6a simply has to be on your list.

At $299, the handset is an incredible deal. And the best part is that it’s not just Google offering this big discount on its mid-range smartphone. Amazon’s Black Friday deals will get you the same incredible $150 savings.

Why the Pixel 6a is such an amazing Black Friday deal

We reviewed the Pixel 6a earlier this year when Google released its new Pixel mid-range. Unlike its predecessors, this handset is almost a flagship smartphone.

That’s because the Pixel 6a packs the same Google Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships. Smartphone buyers with a strict budget will certainly want a powerful handset that can last for several years.

That’s why the $299 Pixel 6a is a steal this Black Friday season. You won’t find a match from Samsung or other Android vendors.

Of course, if you’re willing to spend a little extra on Pixel phones, then the Pixel 7 starts at $499, after a $100 discount for Black Friday.

Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro at $749 is the best possible Google phone you can purchase on Black Friday. And you get the same $150 discount.

Google’s Black Friday Pixel deals: Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a. Image source: Google

Google’s other Black Friday offers are live

Google’s Black Friday deals are live on its online store and will last through Black Friday.

In addition to the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a phones, you get exciting discounts on other Google products. We’re looking at Nest-branded home devices, Google’s Chromecast, and Pixel wireless earbuds.

As I said before, the best part is that Amazon also offers identical deals that are available right now. But if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, it might make more sense to buy your Google Black Friday deals directly from Amazon.

In addition to the deals above, Amazon will offer you a few additional exciting price cuts:

The brand new Pixel Watch costs $299.99 (save $50) on Amazon during Black Friday. Similarly, the Pixel Buds get their own $50 discount, so you only have to pay $149.99 to get a pair.