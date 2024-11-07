Here’s why it’s inevitable we’ll see more of Gambit in the MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine told a mostly standalone story, but Marvel did leave us with at least one question: Where’s Gambit going? After the movie hit theaters, Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted post-credits scene on social media which featured Gambit (Channing Tatum) in the aftermath of the movie’s climactic battle looking up at an Inter-Dimensional Portal (or “Marvel Sparkle Circle,” as Deadpool calls them). Marvel clearly wanted to leave the door open to Tatum returning, and now we have even more evidence he’ll be back eventually.

In a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds explained why Tatum’s Gambit might return.

“I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with [Tatum] in that role,” Reynolds told EW. “It’s kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.”

Tatum was previously set to star in a Gambit movie for Fox, but the project was scrapped when Disney acquired the conglomerate. In an Instagram post, Tatum thanked Reynolds for giving his character new life, saying he thought he “had lost Gambit forever.”

Tatum’s Gambit ended up being a real highlight of the third Deadpool movie and quickly gained steam as a meme online due to Tatum’s hilarious accent work.

As for whether or not Marvel has definitive plans for Channing Tatum’s Gambit, Ryan Reynolds isn’t sure, but did make his feelings clear: “I hope so.”