Here’s Apple’s full computer lineup now that M4 Macs have been released

After some long-awaited announcements early last week, Apple has finally released the new M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac. These computers are now available from Apple’s online store and physical locations worldwide.

These are likely the last products Apple will unveil in 2024, which means you can rest assured that this is Apple’s official computer lineup — at least until next spring. In this article, we’ll show you all the Mac computers that are now available in Apple’s lineup, including the new M4 models.

MacBook Air M2 and M3: Light, portable, and budget-friendly

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air laptop. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Introduced early this year, the M3 MacBook Air models were promoted as the first Macs built for AI. While this isn’t true, as all M1 Macs can run Apple Intelligence features, these laptops are available in 13-inch and 15-inch options in four different colors. Apple says these MacBooks are up to 1.6x faster than MacBook Air M1, up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, and offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

They offer several perks, such as an all-new design, a 1080p FaceTime camera, a MagSafe cable, and USB-C ports. They start at $1,099 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With the release of the M4 Macs, Apple spec up these laptops as they offered only 8GB of RAM, and they’re now available with double the memory.

Lastly, Apple also offers last year’s M2 MacBook Air, which is similar to the M3 MacBook Air. However, the M2 isn’t as fast nor offers hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Apple only sells this laptop in a 13-inch option, starting at $999.

All MacBook Air models are perfect for everyday consumers who sometimes might need extra power for photo and video editing. They can also be found at better prices in other marketplaces.

M4 MacBook Pro: Apple’s best laptops

Image source: Apple Inc.

These M4 Macs are perfect for power users. What’s interesting about the M4 MacBook Pro is that Apple finally made the base model the perfect option for those willing to pay a little extra and get tons of benefits. Whether you choose the 14-inch or 16-inch Macs or opt for the M4, M4 Pro, or M4 Max chips, you’ll get a Liquid Retina XDR display, three Thunderbolt ports (generation 4 for the M4 model and generation 5 for the M4 Pro and M4 Max), MagSafe compatibility, Apple’s industrial design, HDMI port, and SDXC card slot.

The difference between these devices is how powerful they can be. The M4 MacBook Pro, with 14 inches, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, starts at $1,599. This is more than enough for most users. In addition, this configuration offers the best battery life in a MacBook: up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The 14-inch M4 Pro model, with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, costs $1,999. However, it will cost you a lot if you want the ultimate power. The M4 Max variation starts at $3,199 with 36GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

M4 iMac: Fun and powerful

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple just released the new M4 iMac. With slightly different colors from the M1 revamp, this computer looks better than ever thanks to double the amount of memory for the base model, a more powerful M4 processor, and Apple finally adding USB-C accessories instead of Lightning ones.

The M4 iMac is perfect for anyone coming from an Intel-based iMac. For the first time, this all-in-one features a 24-inch 4.5 K Retina display with a nano-textured screen option. It also has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and Gigabit Ethernet, starting at $1,299.

This is perfect for anyone who wants to make their offices shine while still having enough power to make this Mac last for years to come. Its news 12MP Center Stage camera also makes videoconferencing experiences better than ever.

M4 Mac mini: Powerful and discrete

Image source: Apple Inc.

The other recent release from Apple is the all-new M4 Mac mini. Smaller and more powerful than before, this is the perfect Mac for anyone migrating from a Windows setup to a Mac. For $599, you can get 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with two front USB-C ports and a headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4 ports in the back, an HDMI port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

However, if you need extra power, the M4 Pro configuration, with 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, starts at $1,399. This Mac mini is like a smaller version of the Mac Studio. Still, the Studio is perfect for those who really need a powerful Mac CPU.

Mac Studio: Pros love it

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Mac Studio, updated last time at the WWDC 2023 keynote, features the M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors. While an update is only expected for mid-2025, this is still one of the most powerful Macs available–even though an M4 Max benchmark showed it crashed the M2 Ultra.

What makes Mac Studio unique is that it is a new take on the Mac lineup. It offers several ports, up to six Thunderbolt 4 ports, one SDXC card slot, a 10Gb ethernet port, and one 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It starts at $1,999 with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the model with the M2 Ultra starts at $3,999 with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Even though this Mac is still very powerful, I would recommend waiting a little longer for its upgrade next year or focusing on a purchase of a new M4 Max MacBook Pro if you need a new Mac now.

Mac Pro: Waiting for a revamp

Image source: Apple Inc.

Like the Mac Studio, this device was last updated a year and a half ago. The most expensive Mac features the M2 Ultra processor, starting at $6,999. However, BGR doesn’t recommend buying this Mac right now. Even though it focuses on a specific group of users, they should wait for a new iteration.

Rumors so far believe Apple is working on an all-new Mac Pro. Unlike its Intel version, which was perfect for its modularity, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro isn’t as customizable as its predecessor. A new model is expected to be released later next year.

Wrap up

This is Apple’s current lineup of Macs, including the new M4 models. BGR recommends focusing on these three releases. Below, you can learn when Apple is updating its other computers.