9 new M4 iMac features: Everything you need to know

Apple just unveiled its new M4 iMac. The new model brings several new features and tweaks to Apple’s all-in-one desktop lineup. Here, we’ll cover nine new M4 iMac features you need to know before this new computer is released next week.

M4 chip: The main star of this release is the M4 chip. Apple offers up to 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It says it’s 1.7x faster than the M1 for daily tasks and 2.1x faster for heavy workflows.

Memory: The M4 iMac starts with 16GB of RAM. Previously, Apple offered an 8 GB version. There are also options with 24GB and 32GB.

Nano-texture: This is the first iMac with Apple Silicon that can be upgraded with a nano-texture display. This option helps reduce glare, which is especially useful for working with your Mac against sunlight.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Apple Inc.

New colors: The M4 iMac colors might look similar at first, but they now offer a different tone, including an all-new pink option. The other six colors include green, purple, blue, yellow, silver, and orange. It’s important to note that all colors are available for all models. Previously, Apple offered some options only for higher-end models.

Camera upgrade: Apple upgraded the front-facing camera of the M4 iMac with a 12MP lens. While it still records in 1080p, it’s better for video conferences and calls with friends.

Multiple monitors support: For the first time, the iMac supports up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz or one external display with up to 8K resolution at 120Hz.

Thunderbolt 4 ports: The M4 iMac features only Thunderbolt 4 ports. Depending on your choice, you can get two or four ports. The previous generation used Thunderbolt 3.

Image source: Apple Inc.

USB-C accessories: Apple now offers the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse with USB-C instead of Lightning.

iMac and the environment: Last but not least, Apple has also made this iMac greener. It uses more recycled content than previous iterations.