Apple kicks off M4 Mac week with new M4 iMac debut in fresh colors

After teasing a week of Mac announcements, Apple just unveiled its new M4 iMac in new colors. Now with a nano-texture display option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, the company just gave the iMac the upgrade it deserved.

The new iMac is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity and up to 2.1x faster for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming, compared to the iMac with M1. This desktop is available in an array of new colors, and the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display offers a new nano-texture glass option. iMac features a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and color-matched accessories that include USB-C.

“iMac is beloved by millions of users, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work. With the incredible features of Apple Intelligence and the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colors that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it’s a whole new era for iMac.”

Image source: Apple Inc.

The new iMac comes in seven new colors, bringing fresh shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue alongside silver. The back of the iMac features bold colors designed to stand out, while the front expresses subtle shades of the new palette so users can focus on doing their best work. Every iMac comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port, so users can charge their favorite devices with a single cable.

Starting at $1,299, now with 16GB of unified memory, the new iMac is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Friday, November 8.