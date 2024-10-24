Apple confirms new Macs are being announced on October 28th

Apple is expected to announce new M4 Macs starting October 28th. According to the company’s top executive, Cupertino is preparing “an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting Monday morning.”

If rumors are true, the company should unveil new M4 Macs, including the new Mac mini, refreshed MacBook Pro models, and an iMac next week. Interestingly, we also expect Apple to release iOS 18.1 alongside Apple Intelligence features on October 28th.

After refreshing MacBook Air models early this year with the M3 chip, Apple is finally ready to unveil its new M4 Macs.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

Here’s what to expect from next week’s announcements

M3 Max MacBook Pro 14-Inch laptop. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The most interesting announcement coming next week should be a revamped Mac mini. According to the latest rumors, Apple is making this accessory almost the size of an Apple TV while also adding the M4 and M4 Pro chips, as well as more USB-C ports.

For the MacBook Pro, the company is expected to unveil 14-inch and 16-inch models with the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processors. So far, the only Apple product with the M4 chip is the iPad Pro. Fortunately, this processor’s variants should significantly improve CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

The last Mac expected to be introduced next week is the M4 iMac. After a disappointing upgrade with the M3 chip, we hope Cupertino at least offers the new iMac in new colors. It’s also rumored that this computer will get new USB-C accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad.

Last year, Apple hosted an online event called Scary Fast, where it announced the new M3 Macs. This time, the company seems to be focusing on press releases and, possibly, videos highlighting these new products.

If we learn about other products, the company might announce we will update this story.