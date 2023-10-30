M3 Mac event news: All of Apple’s biggest announcements

Apple is holding its Scary Fast event later today. What we suppose is going to be an M3 Mac keynote, the company will likely introduce a new iMac, high-end MacBook Pro models, new USB-C accessories, and, who knows, support for more AAA games on the platform.

Here’s everything you need to know about this M3 Mac event.

How to watch Apple’s M3 Mac event?

The M3 Mac event will take place at 5 p.m. PT. You can watch it only on Apple’s YouTube channel, the company’s website, or through the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. The stream is already available below.

What to expect from today’s event

New Macs

Mark Gurman is one of the most reliable sources of Apple’s new hardware plans. He already said Apple is preparing several new computers with the M3 chip.

The likely models include a new M3 iMac and a refresh of the high-end MacBook Pro models. Although it seems weird, we could see already M3 Pro and M3 Max chips or an updated MacBook Pro with better displays.

13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,3 and J504): could also be announced in October with the M3 chip; it was last updated in June 2022.

24-inch iMac (codenamed Mac 15,4, Mac 15,5, J433, and J434): last updated in April 2021, Gurman expects this machine to get the M3 chip in the October event.

High-end MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,7, Mac 15,8, J514, and J516): updated in January 2023, Apple took 14 months to introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips; Gurman says this computer is nearing mass production.

Apple is preparing even more M3 Macs as well, such as new Mac mini computers, a 15-inch MacBook Air variation, and more.

More USB-C products

With new Macs being released, the company could update these three products:

Magic Mouse: Ditch Lightning for USB-C. Who knows, there’s a redesign, so we no longer have a port at the bottom of the product.

Ditch Lightning for USB-C. Who knows, there’s a redesign, so we no longer have a port at the bottom of the product. Magic Keyboard: We expect Apple to ditch the Lightning port for USB-C. Imagine if this is the year the company adds backlights to this accessory.

We expect Apple to ditch the Lightning port for USB-C. Imagine if this is the year the company adds backlights to this accessory. Magic Trackpad: The company could ditch Lightning for USB-C.

New iPad mini?

MacRumors thinks Apple could release an iPad mini today. Although most reports say the company won’t release any new tablets this year, it’s possible that a mini model will become available.

According to the publication, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings last week to a Chinese regulatory database. Resubmitted battery filings usually hint at new products. Before the Apple Watch Series 9, MacRumors saw the same thing happen with the Apple Watch Series 8 batteries. They were resubmitted, and Apple used the Series 8 batteries inside the Series 9 models.

Wrap up

BGR will update this article as Apple announces its new products, so keep an eye on our coverage and live blogging.