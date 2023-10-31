Apple announces M3 iMac with huge speed boost and new color options

After 900 days of its latest update, Apple has announced the M3 iMac. This machine is one of the key products of the company’s Scary Fast event.

With the same 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Apple still bets on the white frame in seven different options (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver) This all-in-one computer celebrates 25 years of the first iMac. This time, this Mac comes with the M3 chip.

This processor has the same number of main processing cores as the M2, with four high-performance and four efficiency cores. Apple says M3 offers up to 24GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU (4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, up to 35% faster than M1, and up to 20% faster than M2), and a 10-core GPU, up to 65% faster than M1 and up to 20% faster than M2.

In general, iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model.

On daily usage, Apple says the M3 chip helps the iMac by making these apps and software faster:

Safari performs up to 30 percent faster.

﻿Productivity apps like Microsoft Excel perform up to 30 percent faster.

Games load even faster, and users will experience up to 50 percent faster frame rates.

frame rates. Edit and play back up to 12 streams of 4K video, which is 3x more than before.

Produce video projects in Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro up to 2x faster.

Process photos in apps like Adobe Photoshop up to 2x faster.

The new iMac starts at $1,299. Users can pre-order it today, with this device shipping next week.