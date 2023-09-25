Apple October Event: Here’s what to expect

Is Apple holding an October event this year? After announcing the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 during its Wonderlust keynote, does the company have more to unveil this year? Nothing official has been announced, but here’s what we know.

iPhone 15 models in an Apple retail store. Image source: Apple Inc.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Apple is holding an October event. Although the company could announce a few new products, let’s look at Apple’s October events in past years:

2022: No October event.

No October event. 2021: Apple held an event on October 18 to introduce the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro, new AirPods, and new HomePod mini colors.

Apple held an event on October 18 to introduce the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro, new AirPods, and new HomePod mini colors. 2020: Apple held an event on October 13 to introduce the new iPhones and the HomePod mini. Then, in November, the company held a special event to announce its M1 chips.

Apple held an event on October 13 to introduce the new iPhones and the HomePod mini. Then, in November, the company held a special event to announce its M1 chips. 2019: No October event.

No October event. 2018: Apple held an event on October 30 to announce the new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and third-gen iPad Pro.

That said, Apple usually holds events in October to announce new iPad and Mac models, which are two products we expect the company to unveil soon.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has said Apple is working on new Macs for an October debut. Whether the company will hold an event or just share press releases is still unclear.

What could Apple announce in October?

This is everything Apple could announce at the rumored October event:

New Macs

Every color of Apple’s new 2021 iMac. Image source: Apple

Throughout this year, Gurman has claimed Apple was readying several new Macs. While the company released a few M2-powered Macs, such as the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro, the first batch of M3 Macs could debut as soon as next month.

Mark Gurman is one of the most reliable sources of Apple’s new hardware plans. He already said Apple is preparing a slew of new computers with the M3 chip, which could be revealed at the end of the year. In July, he teased a possible October event where Apple could introduce some of these computers. In August, he offered a few other tidbits.

Apple is reportedly lining up new Macs for an October debut. Likely models include a new M3 iMac, M3 13-inch MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro.

13-inch MacBook Air (codenamed Mac 15,1 and J513/J613): could be announced in October with the M3 chip; it was last updated in June 2022.

13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,3 and J504): could also be announced in October with the M3 chip; it was last updated in June 2022.

24-inch iMac (codenamed Mac 15,4, Mac 15,5, J433, and J434): last updated in April 2021, Gurman expects this machine to get the M3 chip in the October event.

Apple is preparing even more M3 Macs as well.

New iPads

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There are at least two iPad models in the works, too. On an episode of the MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that “an iPad Air model that boosts its specifications” is in the works – most likely with the M2 chip – but he didn’t specify if Apple plans to launch it next month.

In addition, a DigiTimes report says Apple is readying a new iPad mini for later this year. It’s also unclear what changes this product could have, but it makes sense if Apple plans to send press releases over a keynote to address minor changes.

Wrap up

BGR will update this article as we learn more about the upcoming Apple event, including what products the company could unveil.