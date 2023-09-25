New iPad mini 7 could debut later this year, here’s what to expect

A new DigiTimes report (via MacRumors) says Apple is preparing to launch a new iPad mini 7 later this year. Interestingly, this goes against what we heard from other sources regarding new iPad models for this year.

With information from the iPhone and other Apple manufacturers, DigiTimes believes Apple is preparing to release the seventh-generation iPad mini in 2023. The report says:

“In the second quarter, iPad shipments had a sequential decline higher than those of non-iPad tablets, resulting in iPads’ combined shipment share seeing two consecutive quarters of decline. However, the share will gradually pick up during the second half because of Apple’s inventory replenishment needs in the third quarter and orders for a new small-size iPad in the fourth quarter, the figures show.”

Besides DigiTimes, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said an update to the iPad mini line wasn’t out of the question, even though he expects a minor spec bump. Since Apple revamped the iPad mini design with its sixth generation, Cupertino could plan to add the A16 Bionic processor and update its cameras, as this device already supports Apple Pencil 2 and USB-C.

Interestingly, it’s possible that Apple doesn’t follow the iPad 10 trend and keeps the front-facing camera in portrait mode rather than landscape. Since this device is so small, people might not use it in landscape mode as much.

Early this year, Kuo said Apple was preparing the iPad mini 7 for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, the top Apple insider recently said the company isn’t planning to release any new iPad this year.

That said, 2024 could be an important year for the iPad Pro, as Apple aims to release an OLED version with an M3 chip and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air is still expected to get an M2 chip, and it’s unclear if Apple will release a new generation of the base-model iPad or only make a price cut for the current $429 device.