When will Apple release its new M3 Macs?

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple introduced several new Macs and finally transitioned to its own silicon by retiring the 2019 Intel Mac Pro and announcing an M2 Ultra computer.

With the Cupertino firm having also updated the Mac Studio with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, Apple isn’t expected to announce any new Macs with an M2 family chip. That said, we are about to enter the M3 Mac computer cycle. Here’s when to expect each new M3 MacBook, iMac, and Mac mini.

When Apple is planning to unveil new Macs?

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is one of the most reliable sources about Apple’s plans to release new hardware – including new Macs. He already said Apple is preparing a slew of new computers with the M3 chip, which could be revealed at the end of the year. Here are the models we can expect sooner rather than later.

13-inch MacBook Air : could be announced later this year with the M3 chip; it was last updated on June 2022. It’s unclear if Apple could already unveil a 15-inch version with the new chip a few months after its original release;

: could be announced later this year with the M3 chip; it was last updated on June 2022. It’s unclear if Apple could already unveil a 15-inch version with the new chip a few months after its original release; 13-inch MacBook Pro: could also be announced later this year with the M3 chip; it was last updated on June 2022;

could also be announced later this year with the M3 chip; it was last updated on June 2022; 24-inch iMac: last updated in April 2021, Gurman expects this machine to get the M3 chip by the end of 2023;

last updated in April 2021, Gurman expects this machine to get the M3 chip by the end of 2023; High-end MacBook Pro: updated in January 2023, Apple took 14 months to introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips; that said, the company could unveil these new Macs from the first half of 2024 until WWDC24;

updated in January 2023, Apple took 14 months to introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips; that said, the company could unveil these new Macs from the first half of 2024 until WWDC24; Mac mini: Apple waited more than two years to update one Mac mini to another iteration; it’s unclear when the next version could be announced.

Besides these computers, Mark Gurman still believes Apple could introduce an iMac Pro or a 27-inch iMac, but neither had proper leaks from the supply chain. The Mac Pro and the Mac Studio have just been updated during the WWDC, so newer models could take at least another year to be unveiled.

With this data, you can also plan to buy a new computer or wait for a new generation. That said, the OLED MacBook Pro is expected in 2026, while the MacBook Air could get an OLED display by 2024.