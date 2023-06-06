Apple’s last remaining Intel Macs have been quietly discontinued

Following the WWDC 2023 keynote, the last remaining Intel Macs have finally been discontinued. That said, the almost three years long transition from Intel to Apple Silicon is completed. Previously, the only Intel Mac Apple was selling was the 2019 Mac Pro, but with the new model already available to order, the Cupertino firm no longer offers an Intel computer in its official store.

Although Intel Macs are finally gone from Apple’s website, the company still supports a bunch of them. With the upcoming macOS Sonoma, which should be available later this fall, there are several Intel Macs that will get the new operating system update, such as:

2019 iMac or newer

2017 iMac Pro

2018 MacBook Air or newer

2018 MacBook Pro or newer

2019 Mac Pro or newer

2018 Mac mini or newer

The only exception in this list is the Mac Studio, which was first released in 2022 and only features an Apple Silicon chip. Before discontinuing the Intel Mac Pro, Apple used to sell an Intel version of the Mac mini until it unveiled new M2 and M2 Pro models early this year.

With that in mind, Apple users have a lineup full of Apple Silicon Macs to choose from. In addition, the company is offering even more exclusive features to Macs with the M1 and M2 chips, as it’s quickly dropping support for Intel Macs.

Currently, you can get these models from the Apple Store: