Netflix unwraps virtual fireplaces for Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Spellbound

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 13th, 2024 3:46PM EST
Squid Game virtual yule log on Netflix.
Image: Netflix

If you’re looking for something fun and festive to throw on the TV while guests are visiting your house this holiday, Netflix has you covered. On Friday, the streaming service added three more virtual Yule logs themed around Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Spellbound.

Similar to the Witcher-themed fireplace that Netflix launched a few years ago, the new themed fireplaces each run for 60 minutes and feature music and Easter eggs that fans may recognize. Of course, you’ll have to pay attention in order to spot them.

Bridgerton: Fireplace is now streaming on Netflix.
Bridgerton: Fireplace is now streaming on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

As you might assume, the Bridgerton fireplace is set in the Bridgerton family’s living room, with background music from the popular series playing throughout while the fire crackles. If you look closely, you’ll spot Lady Whistledown’s quill pen, a folded copy of one of Whistledown’s letters, and a bouquet of wisteria as a nod to the family’s estate.

Meanwhile, the Squid Game fireplace is set in the Front Man’s office. There are several items from the TV series strewn about, including the green telephone that set the games in motion, a miniature doll from the Red Light, Green Light game, two masked guards keeping watch, some dalgona cookies in a tin can, and the same jazz diorama from the show.

Finally, the virtual Yule log based on Netflix’s new animated movie Spellbound is not a fireplace, but instead a roaring campfire in the magical wilderness of Lumbria. As you watch, you’ll be able to listen to the movie’s score from Alan Menken.

