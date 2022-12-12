OLED MacBook Air and iPad Pro expected to launch in 2024

DSCC analyst Ross Young shares once again when he expects Apple to introduce an OLED MacBook Air and OLED iPad Pro models. According to him, the Cupertino company will roll out the OLED technology to more products by 2024.

As Apple has just released a new generation of iPad Pro, which didn’t change much except for the new M2 chip, it seems the company is focusing on a 2024 release to upgrade the LCD on the 11-inch model to OLED, and drop the miniLED technology on the 12.9-inch model.

Previously, DSCC’s Ross Young has already shared that Apple will indeed launch OLED iPad Pro models in 2024. Still, he’s now saying that the first Mac to get this technology is the MacBook Air, as, apparently, the high-end MacBook Pro will stick with miniLED panels for a while.

According to Young, an OLED iPad makes sense because the panel’s performance will improve in the next few years thanks to tandem stacks, phosphorescent blue emitters, and more. Costs will also fall from larger fabs.

The Elec, for example, gives a more detailed look at Apple’s transition through display technologies. According to the publication, the Cupertino company started with IPS LCD, then IPS LCD with miniLED backlighting (available with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 14- and 16-inches MacBook Pro), and, shortly, OLED.

The report says 2024 is when people should expect an OLED iPad Pro and 2026 an OLED MacBook Pro. After this transition, Apple will finally switch to microLED:

Despite the similarity in name to miniLED, this is a completely different technology. It’s effectively a much more sophisticated version of OLED. It’s brighter, more power-efficient and doesn’t suffer from burn-in. Apple’s interest in microLED dates back to at least 2014, and while there have been some signs of progress, this tech is still at a very early stage of development. As with OLED, it’s likely to come first to the Apple Watch, then iPhone, iPad and Macs, in that order.

