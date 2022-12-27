Click to Skip Ad
Kuo: Apple working on new iPad mini, it won’t be replaced by a foldable tablet

José Adorno
Published Dec 27th, 2022 7:49AM EST
The stunning display on the Apple iPad Mini 2021
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

In the last few days of 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another report. This time, the reliable Apple analyst believes the Cupertino firm is working on a new-generation iPad mini. Since the last model was released a year ago with a redesign, A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, Center Stage feature, and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil support, Kuo says Apple is already working on a new model.

According to him, this new iPad mini will have a new processor as the “main selling point.” Since Apple recently offered a redesign to this tablet with the best processor available, it’s unclear how better a new chip can be.

Although he doesn’t say much, Apple could plan to add an M-chip to the iPad mini. With that, this tablet would join the iPad Air and the iPad Pro models to feature a processor as powerful as the ones available on a Mac.

As a matter of fact, Kuo reports that a new iPad mini is coming at the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024 to say that Apple is “unlikely” to replace this tablet with a foldable iPad in 2025. He says that because “a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable.”

Apple iPad Mini 2021 Back
Apple iPad Mini 2021 Back Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Ming-Chi Kuo wanted to give a different state from other analysts and insiders who said Apple could be planning to replace the iPad mini with a foldable one.

Since reports are still sparse and controversial, as some say Apple is experimenting with a foldable 20-inch screen and others believe Apple will launch somewhat of a foldable iPhone, Kuo is slating that a replacement for the iPad mini in its current state is unlikely.

In 2024, Apple is expected to introduce its first OLED iPad models, which will likely be an iPad Pro. Although tests started, it’s still unclear if Apple will ever unveil a foldable device.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

