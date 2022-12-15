Rumored 15.5-inch MacBook Air could launch in 2023

A larger MacBook Air could soon become a reality. According to the display analyst Ross Young (via 9to5Mac), Apple is readying a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch as soon as Spring 2023. The DSCC analyst believes the panel production for this product will start in the first quarter of 2023.

If this Mac ever launches, it will be the largest MacBook Air to date. Currently, Apple offers this product at 13.6-inch, and the largest MacBook available is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Previously, there was a 17-inch MacBook Pro available.

Besides rumors about this new MacBook Air, analysts and leakers don’t expect a design change as Apple just tweaked this Mac to look similar to the higher-end MacBook Pro models. That said, expect flat edges, a large trackpad, a keyboard with function keys, MagSafe support, and a 1080p camera.

On the other hand, don’t expect ProMotion, miniLED display, or even more ports.

What to expect from the new MacBook Air?

Image source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Since the current generation of MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, Apple can follow two paths: announce another M2 MacBook, but with a larger display, or already promote the third generation of its silicon, the M3.

While the latter doesn’t seem plausible at the moment, as the company still has to unveil the most potent M2 chips with other products, it’s going to be ab interesting mid-cycle update with a larger display.

As of now, it’s unclear how much the display will impact the battery available with this new Mac. For 2023, Apple is expected to introduce a new Mac Pro, a new generation of the 24-inch iMac, and revisions of the higher-end 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Bloomberg also expects Apple to release a new 12-inch MacBook, but this product could launch at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. That said, Apple indeed has some cards in its sleeve regarding Macs.