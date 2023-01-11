15-inch MacBook Air may feature faster M2 Pro chip, $1,500 starting price

Apple might surprise MacBook users with a 15-inch MacBook Air later this year. The 15-inch model would become the largest MacBook Air in the series’ history and could easily turn out to be a best-selling laptop, considering how popular the MacBook Air has been. That’s because the next-generation MacBook Air would be much more than just a larger variant of the redesigned 13.6-inch model that Apple launched in 2022.

A leaker claims the 15-inch MacBook Air will deliver several upgrades, including the faster M2 Pro chip that will power the upcoming 2023 MacBook Pro models. The larger Air might also be more expensive, with the leaker indicating a $1,500 starting price.

The 15-inch MacBook Air has appeared in various reports over the past few months. Recently, Twitter user LeaksApplePro said Apple might unveil the laptop this year.

Now, he has penned a new piece for Howtoisolve detailing the 15-inch laptop’s specs and features.

The Apple insider says the 15-inch MacBook Pro will resemble the 13.6-inch Air’s design. But Apple might also sell it in an M2 Pro configuration. The 15-inch Air featuring the M2 model will reportedly come with a dual-port 35W power adapter. The M2 Pro variant might get an upgraded 67W adapter.

2022 MacBook Air keyboard. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Assuming the claims are accurate, the 15-inch MacBook Air would match the performance of upcoming M2 Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

Remember that the first M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro were capable of the same overall performance. The difference between the Air and Pro is that the latter comes with built-in fans, which dissipate heat faster. As a result, the Pros can deliver sustained performance at peak speeds.

LeaksApplePro also specified design details for the 15-inch MacBook Air. The laptop should have the same notch at the top as the newer Air and Pro models. We’re looking at a 15.5-inch screen with narrower bezels. Also, the notebook will feature the same keyboard and trackpad.

Apparently, the 15-inch MacBook Air will also feature louder speakers than the current model. The sound experience won’t match the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch Pros, but it’ll reportedly sound amazing.

2022 MacBook Air ports. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

When it comes to ports, the leaker expects multiple USB-C ports and MagSafe connectivity for the battery. However, this is just speculation. It’s unclear whether the larger Air will feature additional speakers.

The leaker says mass production should start in the first quarter of 2023. Apple could launch it at a spring event, but LeaksApplePro says the company might save the larger Air for later this year. A few Macs are coming this spring alongside the AR/VR headset, so spring will already be a busy time for the company.

Finally, the 15-inch MacBook Air might start at $1,500. The M1 MacBook Air currently starts at $999, with the M2 variant having a base price of $1,199.