15-inch MacBook Air could be released in early April

A 15-inch MacBook Air is about to come true, as a new report indicates it could launch in early April. The information seen by 9to5Mac comes from reliable display analyst Ross Young. According to him, the 15.5-inch MacBook Air has started panel production this month, suggesting an “early April launch.”

Young isn’t the only one expecting a 15-inch MacBook Air. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman already reported that this computer could see the light of day in a spring launch. In a previous edition of his Power On newsletter, he said the 15-inch MacBook Air might be the only “major saving grace” for the Mac lineup this year.

This device is expected to feature the same design as the 2022 counterpart, as Apple is unlikely to issue another significant redesign so soon. The laptop’s larger screen should accommodate users who need more screen real estate. Moreover, the laptop’s larger footprint means Apple can increase its battery size.

While it’s unclear why the company is betting on a larger version of the MacBook Air, it will be interesting to see Apple tackle the larger displays with an ultrathin design. That said, this next Mac will likely feature the same specs as the 2022 release with the M2 processor, a 1080p webcam, and a MagSafe port.

The M2 MacBook Air can currently have up to 24GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. With an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, up to 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 100GB/s memory bandwidth, this machine is more than enough for daily tasks, including some video and photo editing and even coding. Apple could offer a larger version with better specs – or even the M2 Pro, although it’s just speculation.

Last month, the company unveiled the next generation of Mac mini and the high-end MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Besides this upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air, a Mac Pro with Apple silicon is also rumored to launch this year.