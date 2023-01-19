Report: 3nm M3 MacBook Air to launch in second half of 2023

Apple just unveiled new variants of the M2 chip, but rumors say the Cupertino company is already preparing to announce the first batch of M3 processors in the second half of this year. According to a paywalled story by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Apple would unveil a new MacBook Air with the M3 chip and the new 3nm technology process later this year.

“The supply chain is more focused on the more affordable MacBook Air, which is expected to be updated in the second half of 2023 and may be equipped with a 3nm processor,” the report says, citing industry sources.

Interestingly enough, Apple currently uses the second generation of the 5nm technology process. Although it was rumored that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would have the 3nm technology, this is not the case.

Reuters reported by the end of 2022 that TSMC started mass-producing 3nm chips, but Apple might be saving them for the second semester with the new M2 Ultra, A17 Bionic, and, now, M3 processors.

When Apple unveils the new chips with the 3nm technology, this will mean they will have a faster performance and improved power efficiency compared to the current 5nm chips. For example, a report says the A17 Bionic will be 35% more power efficient than the A16 Bionic due to this new process.

Will Apple announce the M3 MacBook Air in 2023?

Apple released a redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip less than a year ago. As the company is still rolling out computers with the M2 chip – and there’s at least a new M2 Ultra processor to be unveiled – it would be interesting to see Apple introducing two different chip families so close to each other.

MacRumors note that this DigiTimes story was written by the authors who claimed Apple would delay the launch of the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips due to issues with the supply chain, which didn’t happen.

In addition, DSCC Ross Young says Apple is readying a 15-inch MacBook Air for the first half of 2023. So, if the DigiTimes report is accurate, the Cupertino firm would wait until the end of the year to bring the new MacBook models with two sizes and a new processor.