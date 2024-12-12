YouTube TV gets huge 14% price hike to $83 per month

In an e-mail sent to its subscribers, YouTube announced that YouTube TV will soon have a 14% price hike. Starting in January, the monthly price will go from $72.99 to $82.99. Users on social media shared the message YouTube sent them:

YouTube TV has always worked hard to offer you the content you love, delivered the way you want, with features that make it easy to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with the rising cost of the content and the investments we make in the quality of our service, we’re updating our monthly price from $72.99/month to $82.99/month starting January 13, 2025.

As noted by X user Joe Pompliano, over the last five years, YouTube TV has now doubled in price, as it originally cost $40, and it’s now going to cost $83/month, even though it lost regional sports networks and MLB.

In the e-mail, YouTube also says that “we don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this has an impact on our members” and that the platform is committed to “bringing your features that are changing the way we watch live TV, like unlimited DVR storage and multiview.”

It’s important to note that this is the first price increase in 19 months. The last time, the company raised the prices from $64.99 to $72.99, which came three years after the last price hike in June 2026 (from $49.99 to $64.99).

YouTube TV says new members will see the new $82.99/month price starting today. If you’re already a subscriber, you’ll see this new price in the next billing cycle. The company also published a link on social media for those who prefer to pause or cancel the subscription.

Many users over social media have complaint about this change, saying the price hike will make them go to “illegal streaming services,” although some say it’s still cheaper than cable TV.