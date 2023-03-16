YouTube TV now costs $72.99 a month after first price hike since 2020

The day that YouTube TV subscribers have dreaded for years has finally arrived. On Thursday, YouTube TV announced that the price of the monthly subscription is being raised from $64.99 to $72.99. This is the first price hike for the live TV streaming service since the company raised the price from $49.99 a month to $64.99 a month in June 2020.

YouTube TV announces $8 price hike

According to YouTube TV, the price hike is a result of rising content costs, and the higher price is required “in order to bring you the best possible TV service.”

An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 16, 2023

New subscribers will see the new price starting today, so if you don’t already pay for YouTube TV, monthly subscriptions now start at $72.99. For existing members, the price will increase in the first billing cycle on or after April 18, 2023. That said, if you are on a Base Plan promotional price or a trial, YouTube TV will continue to honor the promo or trial.

While the price of the YouTube TV Base Plan is going up, the service is also lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on from $19.99 a month to $9.99 a month. If you’re a first-time 4K Plus subscriber, you’re also eligible for a $4.99 a month for 12 months promotional offer.

YouTube TV is now more expensive than Hulu + Live TV, which starts at $69.99 a month but also comes with ad-supported subscriptions to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

The announcement comes just days after YouTube TV announced a multiview feature for the service. With multiview, you can watch up to four streams at once, switch audio and captions between streams, and jump in and out of a fullscreen view of every stream.