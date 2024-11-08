Exclusive deal: Buture VAC01 cordless vacuum has a massive 67% discount

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Shopping for a new cordless vacuum cleaner can be a pretty stressful experience, especially if you want a high-end model. Some cordless stick vacuums these days cost $1,000 or even more. Thankfully, there are still some brands out there, like Buture, with vacuums that offer powerful suction and cutting-edge features at more reasonable prices. That’s especially true right now, while the company’s hot new Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale with a massive 67% discount.

You’ll also find deep discounts of up to 30% off other models in Buture’s Black Friday Early Bird Sale.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR

Introduced just last month, the Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is one of the most impressive new models we’ve tested in 2024. We were also impressed with Buture’s previous model, the Buture VC80 cordless vacuum, but this one is a higher-end vacuum that performs even better.

Since this is a feature-packed flagship vacuum, the Buture VAC01 has a retail price of $459.99. Ahead of Black Friday, however, it’s on sale with a massive discount. You’ll find it listed for just $189.99 right now on the product page. Then, if you use the exclusive coupon code VAC01BGR at checkout, you’ll slash the price to an all-time low of just $151.99!

The video below will give you a good overview of this model’s features. Then, we’ll dive into our favorite things about the Buture VAC01 cordless vacuum cleaner.

First and foremost, we love the combination of powerful suction and a lightweight design on the Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This vacuum weighs just 5.5 lbs, yet it packs a cutting-edge 550W high-powered brushless motor.

The powerful new motor gives this model market-leading suction that maxes out at 45kPa in Boost mode. Unlike rival cordless vacuums, however, this model isn’t weak when you use it without enabling the Boost mode. Even with Standard mode, you still get strong 30kPa suction that’s more than enough to clean common dirt and debris off of all your hard floors. Then, the vacuum will automatically boost its power to 45kPa when you clean carpets and rugs.

Of note, there’s also an Eco mode that drops the suction down to 18kPa. This mode is excellent for light cleaning jobs, and the battery will last up to a full 60 minutes when using Eco mode.

Another feature we love on the Buture VAC01 vacuum is its self-standing feature. When you’re cleaning your house, the last thing you want to do is put your vacuum down on a dirty floor when you need to pause for a few minutes. Or, worse yet, some people put their dirty vacuum down on a clean couch or chair when they take a break. With the VAC01, the cleaning head locks so the vacuum can stand in place on its own.

Plus, this model comes with a wall-mount charging feature at no extra cost. You get a special wall-mount dock that can be easily installed anywhere in one or two minutes. Not only does it charge the vacuum, but it also has integrated storage for cleaning tools and accessories.

The LED headlights on the roller head make it so easy to see where all the dirt and dust are on your floor. Plus, it makes things so much better when you vacuum dark areas under your tables, desks, sofas, and chairs.

You also get a nice bright LED touchscreen with all your controls, as well as important information like your cleaning mode and remaining battery life. There’s even a special icon that lets you know when there’s a blockage in the vacuum, so you can clear it before you continue cleaning.

The Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a multi-stage filtration system to prevent it from spraying dirt and dust all over your home. It has a stainless steel filter for large debris, a HEPA filter for allergens and dust, a sponge layer for extra protection, and of course a dust cup that holds all the debris you collect.

Then, on top of all that, the VAC01 has one very unique feature that users love. There’s a special compartment for Buture’s aroma tablets, which fill your home with pleasant scents as you clean. This is a very cool and unique feature that you won’t find on other comparable vacuums, and it’s so much nicer than the stale odor you typically get when you vacuum.

In our tests, the Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner did a terrific job of picking up debris ranging from cereal and leaves to tiny specs of dust. It also tackled pet hair with minimal tangles, which is crucial for pet owners. This vacuum is definitely on par with pricey flagship models, especially thanks to its powerful brushless motor. Also, the lightweight design really helps prevent fatigue when you have bigger cleaning jobs to tackle.

The Buture VAC01 is a fair value at its full retail price. While it’s on sale ahead of Black Friday 2024, however, it’s an absolute steal.

As we mentioned earlier, Buture has a huge discount that cuts the price of this model all the way down to $189.99 from $459.99. Then, you can use the coupon code VAC01BGR at checkout to save an extra $38. That brings your final price down to just $151.99, which is a massive 67% discount.

Be sure to check out this offer, plus all the other great deals available in Buture’s Black Friday Early Bird Sale!