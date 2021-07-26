Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 isn’t here yet, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like.

If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 will offer. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this article as we hear more about the upcoming phone. Here’s everything you need to know.

iPhone 14 design

The iPhone received a major redesign for the iPhone 12, and we’re not expecting another redesign until 2023, which is when we expect the iPhone 15. It’s common for Apple to give the iPhone a major design refresh every three years. We don’t expect that to change any time soon.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

But that doesn’t mean that Apple won’t tweak the iPhone’s design. We know that Apple has been working on ways to shrink the notch down a little so that it’s a little less intrusive. We’re expecting the iPhone 13 to have a smaller notch. But, it’s possible that the 2022 iPhone will get an even smaller one. Some rumors and reports, including a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that Apple may finally do away with the notch altogether for the iPhone 14, at least for the higher-end Pro models. Instead, those devices may have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

Other small tweaks may show up too. Apple has been experimenting more with colors for the iPhone, and the iPhone 14 may have a unique color or two. And, the camera layout may change — it’s expected to change for the iPhone 13, and it could change again in 2022.

Apple may change the lineup of the iPhone a little too. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple will do away with the “Mini” model, and only offer two sizes — 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. That may still allow the company to offer four iPhones. So, for example, there could be an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Lastly, it’s possible that the 2022 iPhone will be Apple’s first truly portless iPhone. The introduction of MagSafe charging was a big step towards making that a reality. However we don’t expect Apple to make the jump to a portless device with the iPhone 13. Instead, it will likely give customers a little more time to get used to the concept of not using the Lightning port for charging.

iPhone 14 display

The biggest change to the iPhone’s display in years will likely show up in the iPhone 13, with the addition of ProMotion, or a 120Hz refresh rate, to the iPhone 13 Pro models. But the iPhone 14 could change that. In other words, it’s possible that it could come to lower-end models. A report from The Elec notes that both Samsung and LG may supply displays for the iPhone 14 series.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple could also start improving on the iPhone’s display resolution. Most phone manufacturers include at least 1,440p displays in their high-end phones, but the iPhone 12 still has a 1,170p display.

The 2022 iPhone may represent a comeback for Touch ID on the iPhone too. Reports indicate that Apple is planning on bringing in-display fingerprint sensors to the iPhone series. Early reports suggested that the tech might come to the iPhone 13. However, recent rumors note that it will likely come to the iPhone 14 instead.

iPhone 14 specs

The device will likely represent a spec bump over the iPhone 13. While the iPhone 13 is expected to offer an Apple-built A15 chip, the iPhone 14 will get an A16.

The A16 may possibly be built on a 3nm process, which is smaller than the 5nm process that’s expected from the A16 chip. This will allow Apple to fit more transistors on a similar-sized chip, ultimately making for a much more powerful processor.

It’s also possible that the phone will get a little more RAM. Apple doesn’t really publish how much RAM it includes in its iPhones. Extra RAM, however, would allow the phone to remain good at multitasking, and better support larger apps and games.

iPhone 14 camera

The camera on the iPhone 14 will also likely get a few tweaks. For the iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to bring the larger sensor on offer by the iPhone 12 Pro Max to lower-end models. So what could Apple do in 2022? Well, we’re not quite sure yet.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

It’s entirely possible that Apple could bring more cameras to the iPhone 14 series. Some smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, have brought quad camera systems to their high-end phones. We could see Apple do the same. Perhaps it will bring a third camera to the lower-end iPhone 14 devices, and a fourth to the Pro model.

iPhone 14 pricing and release date

We don’t even have an iPhone 13, so it will likely be over a year before we see the iPhone 14. Apple usually unveils new iPhone models around September, and we don’t expect that to change any time soon. So, the series could be released in September 2022.

But what about pricing? Well, if Apple does do away with the “Mini” device, and keeps the pricing of the standard phone, then we could have an iPhone for every $100 increment from $800 to $1,100. In other words, the iPhone 14 could cost $800, the iPhone 14 Max $900, the iPhone 14 Pro $1,000, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,100. We’ll have to see if that ends up being the case though — these prices are based solely on speculation.