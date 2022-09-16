Every app and feature that supports iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Nothing got a bigger reaction at Apple’s September event than the “Dynamic Island.” Apple has turned the new pill-shaped cutout at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max into an interactive zone where notifications, alerts, and activities appear. If you’re wondering just how capable the Dynamic Island truly is, one reviewer put together a comprehensive list of every feature and app it supports on the Pro models at launch.

In his video review this week, Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) spent a significant amount of time discussing the Dynamic Island. His impressions were generally positive, and he praised the smooth animations and the functionality out of the gate.

He also provided a helpful list of every feature and app that works with the Dynamic Island as of the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In case you’re curious, here is the complete list that he shared in his video:

Dynamic Island features and apps at launch

System alerts and notifications

Incoming call

AirPods connected

Face ID

Apple Pay

CarKey

AirDrop

Watch unlock

Low battery

Charging

Silent switch ON/OFF

NFC interactions

AirPlay

Focus changes

Shortcuts

Airplane mode/no data alert

SIM card alerts

Accessories connect

Find My

Live Activities

Ongoing call

SharePlay

Music/Now playing apps

Timer

Maps directions

Voice memos

Screen Recording

Personal Hotspot

Indicators

Microphone

Camera

Now Playing

Spotify

Stitcher

Audible

Amazon Music

NPR One

Overcast

Pandora

YouTube Music

SoundCloud

CallKit

WhatsApp

Google Voice

Instagram

Skype

That is 41 different use cases for the Dynamic Island on day one. Once Live Activities drop in iOS 16.1, there will be even more. What’s most exciting for all the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners is that Apple will continue to add functionality over time.

The standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models are now available to purchase.

If you want to watch MKBHD’s full review, click play on the video embedded below:

