Every app and feature that supports iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Nothing got a bigger reaction at Apple’s September event than the “Dynamic Island.” Apple has turned the new pill-shaped cutout at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max into an interactive zone where notifications, alerts, and activities appear. If you’re wondering just how capable the Dynamic Island truly is, one reviewer put together a comprehensive list of every feature and app it supports on the Pro models at launch.
In his video review this week, Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) spent a significant amount of time discussing the Dynamic Island. His impressions were generally positive, and he praised the smooth animations and the functionality out of the gate.
He also provided a helpful list of every feature and app that works with the Dynamic Island as of the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In case you’re curious, here is the complete list that he shared in his video:
Dynamic Island features and apps at launch
System alerts and notifications
- Incoming call
- AirPods connected
- Face ID
- Apple Pay
- CarKey
- AirDrop
- Watch unlock
- Low battery
- Charging
- Silent switch ON/OFF
- NFC interactions
- AirPlay
- Focus changes
- Shortcuts
- Airplane mode/no data alert
- SIM card alerts
- Accessories connect
- Find My
Live Activities
- Ongoing call
- SharePlay
- Music/Now playing apps
- Timer
- Maps directions
- Voice memos
- Screen Recording
- Personal Hotspot
Indicators
- Microphone
- Camera
Now Playing
- Spotify
- Stitcher
- Audible
- Amazon Music
- NPR One
- Overcast
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- SoundCloud
CallKit
- Google Voice
- Skype
That is 41 different use cases for the Dynamic Island on day one. Once Live Activities drop in iOS 16.1, there will be even more. What’s most exciting for all the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners is that Apple will continue to add functionality over time.
The standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models are now available to purchase.
If you want to watch MKBHD’s full review, click play on the video embedded below:
More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.