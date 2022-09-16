Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Every app and feature that supports iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

HomeTechMobile
September 16th, 2022 at 4:12 PM
By
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units on launch day

Nothing got a bigger reaction at Apple’s September event than the “Dynamic Island.” Apple has turned the new pill-shaped cutout at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max into an interactive zone where notifications, alerts, and activities appear. If you’re wondering just how capable the Dynamic Island truly is, one reviewer put together a comprehensive list of every feature and app it supports on the Pro models at launch.

In his video review this week, Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) spent a significant amount of time discussing the Dynamic Island. His impressions were generally positive, and he praised the smooth animations and the functionality out of the gate.

He also provided a helpful list of every feature and app that works with the Dynamic Island as of the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In case you’re curious, here is the complete list that he shared in his video:

Dynamic Island features and apps at launch

Examples of Dynamic Island animation on iPhone 14 Pro.
Examples of Dynamic Island animation on iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

System alerts and notifications

  • Incoming call
  • AirPods connected
  • Face ID
  • Apple Pay
  • CarKey
  • AirDrop
  • Watch unlock
  • Low battery
  • Charging
  • Silent switch ON/OFF
  • NFC interactions
  • AirPlay
  • Focus changes
  • Shortcuts
  • Airplane mode/no data alert
  • SIM card alerts
  • Accessories connect
  • Find My

Live Activities

  • Ongoing call
  • SharePlay
  • Music/Now playing apps
  • Timer
  • Maps directions
  • Voice memos
  • Screen Recording
  • Personal Hotspot

Indicators

  • Microphone
  • Camera

Now Playing

  • Spotify
  • Stitcher
  • Audible
  • Amazon Music
  • NPR One
  • Overcast
  • Pandora
  • YouTube Music
  • SoundCloud

CallKit

  • WhatsApp
  • Google Voice
  • Instagram
  • Skype

That is 41 different use cases for the Dynamic Island on day one. Once Live Activities drop in iOS 16.1, there will be even more. What’s most exciting for all the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners is that Apple will continue to add functionality over time.

The standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models are now available to purchase.

If you want to watch MKBHD’s full review, click play on the video embedded below:

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

More Tech

Latest News