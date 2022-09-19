iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island is coming to all iPhone 15 models

Rumors that preceded the iPhone 14 launch claimed that all future iPhone 15 models will have the same Dynamic Island as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. At the time, we didn’t have a marketing name for the notch replacement that appeared in all the iPhone 14 rumors.

But now that the iPhone 14 Pro is official, we have additional reports that all iPhone 15 models will have the same screen design, including Display Island functionality.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a new notch composed of two display cutouts. As rumored before the iPhone 14 event, Apple connected the two holes, transforming the notch into a large pill-shaped hole punching through the screen.

But the real surprise came during the keynote, where Apple revealed the iPhone 14 Pro’s brilliant Dynamic Island functionality.

Apple attaching an actual functionality to the notch replacement changed the narrative. People aren’t talking about the new design and how good or bad it is compared to rivals. All they can talk about is Dynamic Island. And we’ve already seen some Dynamic Island knock-offs from Android developers.

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

Well-known display analyst Ross Young said on Twitter that all iPhone 15 models will get the Dynamic Island notch.

This is in line with a previous prediction from the same analyst. He said back in May that Apple’s four 2023 iPhones will use the iPhone 14 Pro hole-punch design.

However, the regular iPhone 15 and Plus won’t get the same OLED panels as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The screens on those phones will still run at a 60Hz refresh rate, so they won’t support ProMotion. This also means the cheaper iPhone 15 variants will not get always-on display support, a feature that relies on a dynamic refresh rate that goes down to 1Hz.

A different leaker made similar claims on Twitter. LeaksApplePro said that all four iPhone 15 variants will feature USB-C connectivity and Dynamic Island displays. And, like the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series will supposedly feature two different processors. The A16 Bionic will power the cheaper models, while the Pro and Pro Max will get the A17 upgrade.

Here’s what I shared with my subscribers about iPhone 15 three days ago:



-All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island



-The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) September 19, 2022

The rumors certainly make sense given Apple’s strategy for the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 15 and Plus should essentially become replacements for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Then, the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will deliver the best possible iPhone experience next year.

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.