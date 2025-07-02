The new Nothing Phone 3 is hideous, but I totally love it

There’s no question about it, the back of the Nothing Phone 3 is easily one of the ugliest designs we’ve seen in recent years, or maybe ever. I say that as someone who has repeatedly told you that the camera bump on the iPhone, Galaxy S, or Pixel doesn’t matter as long as we get great pictures out of that smartphone.

The rear camera design on a flagship phone is a huge compromise between looks and functionality. We have to accept the growing bump until technology advances enough to let smartphone vendors shrink camera modules without impacting photo and video quality.

The same applies to the Phone 3’s rear camera system with its scattered lenses. This is the Nothing flagship some fans have been waiting for for years. The rear design shouldn’t matter more than the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25, or Pixel 9. And in theory, it doesn’t.

While I know the rear camera design shouldn’t matter, every time I look at it, my brain tells me it’s ugly. I blame it on the phone beauty standards we’ve grown used to over the years, as smartphone vendors kept refining familiar models.

That said, I get what Nothing is doing with this unusual phone design, and I love it. The odd camera placement and the Glyph Matrix next to it give the Phone 3 the one thing many phones lack: identity.

Nothing’s display is nothing special

A Nothing marketing image that shows the Phone 3’s display. Image source: Nothing

Analyze Nothing’s marketing materials for the Phone 3 in this post and you’ll quickly see that the hole-punch display barely gets any screen time. Most videos and photos focus on the back of the handset, because there’s nothing special about the front.

The 6.67-inch 120Hz screen has a hole-punch 50-megapixel camera at the top and impressive 1.87mm bezels. It delivers 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. But if you look at the Phone 3’s display, you won’t be able to tell it apart from any other Android smartphone.

This design is as generic as they come. Maybe that’s why Apple is rumored to move its hole-punch camera to the left on a future iPhone once Face ID goes under the hood.

What about the specs?

Nothing Phone 3 in black and white. Image source: Nothing

All Android phones tend to share the same set of specs every year. The same goes for the Phone 3. Almost. Nothing opted for the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 high-end chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite rivals use this year. It’s paired with up to 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Add three 50-megapixel cameras on that ugly back, a 5,150 mAh battery with 65W wired charging, and Nothing OS 3.5 with AI features at the core (including Essential Space), and you get a flagship Android experience similar to other 2025 high-end phones.

Maybe the 5,150 mAh silicon-carbon battery stands out. It’s a battery technology that lets smartphone vendors increase energy density without using a larger battery.

The phone also has dedicated buttons for Essential Space and the Glyph Matrix. Then there’s the red pulsating “pixel” on the back that glows when you’re recording video.

But all of that still isn’t enough to build a strong identity for a phone brand that’s still in its early years.

Is it the price?

The Phone 3 will start at $799, matching the price of most flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Carl Pei might have helped make affordable “flagship killers” before founding Nothing, but the Phone 3 doesn’t fall into that category. It’s priced like a regular flagship, which is better than cutting corners to make it cheaper.

Back to the back

The camera layout stands out the most in the white version. Image source: Nothing

With all that in mind, the Nothing Phone 3 seems like a perfectly fine Android flagship, but one that wouldn’t get much attention without that unusual back design.

Remember that Nothing introduced the Glyph interface years ago to generate buzz. I never liked it, and I’m sure I wouldn’t need or use the Glyph Matrix either. But I get the point. The rear design of a phone can be a powerful marketing tool. It sparks engagement and debate.

That’s why the ugly camera design makes sense. The Phone 3 still tries to look transparent without actually being transparent. The camera chaos triggers my brain to dislike it, mostly because I’m used to expecting some symmetry.

The periscope camera in the top left corner is especially off-putting. But when you combine it with the other two camera lenses and the Glyph Matrix, you get a controversial design that gives the Phone 3 a distinct and refreshing personality.

Also keep in mind that Nothing wants you to look at that rear design often to use the Glyph Matrix. You won’t be able to ignore the unusual design choices. And I’m sure others will stare at your Phone 3 when you use it in public.

A teardown of the Phone 3 will probably show this was the only way to fit all these components on the back without affecting battery size, thermals, or durability. Until then, there’s always Nothing’s video below that explains how and why the company designed the Phone 3 this way.