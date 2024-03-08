6 exclusive new M3 MacBook Air features that aren’t on older models

With the M3 MacBook Air now available at physical and online Apple Stores, customers will get at least six exclusive features with this new laptop, which Apple calls the best computer for AI. Although it’s up to you to decide if the M3 MacBook Air is worth it, some experts have already reviewed this product and praised its form factor, processor, and battery life.

That said, if you’re into buying a new M3 MacBook Air, these are six features that aren’t available on older models:

New processor: The M3 processor is up to 60 percent faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. Although it’s a small spec bump compared to the M2 chip, there’s yet another feature that could be worth an upgrade.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Support for two external displays: While older base model Apple Silicon Macs didn’t support more than one external display, Apple says the M3 MacBook Air works with up to two external monitors as long as the MacBook lid is closed. This will also come to the M3 MacBook Pro in a future software update

Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes bring enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. Apple says this is an improvement over the previous version. Wi-Fi 6E support: Apple upgraded the Wi-Fi technology in the M3 MacBook Air. You can get better download and upload speeds if you have a newer Wi-Fi modem.

These are six exclusive features available with the M3 MacBook Air.