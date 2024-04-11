Apple reportedly upgrading all Macs with M4 processors starting later this year

With an AI focus, Apple plans to unveil the first batch of M4 Macs later this year. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Cupertino wants to update its entire lineup with the next-generation processor.

What’s interesting about the report is that Apple still has a few more Macs to introduce with the M3 chip, including the M3 Ultra variant for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Still, the company is already nearing production of its first M4 chips while it plans to update all of its computers, including MacBook, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, Mac mini, and iMac.

Gurman says that his processor will come in “at least three main varieties, and Apple is looking to update every Mac model with it.” Still, the journalist notes that Apple’s plans could change. For example, it hasn’t released an M1 Pro Mac mini or an M2 iMac.

When could Apple unveil the new M4 Macs?

According to Gurman, this is when Apple could unveil the new M4 Macs.

Low-end and high-end MacBook Pro: Later this year, with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max variants

Later this year, with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max variants MacBook Air: Spring of 2025

Spring of 2025 Mac Studio: Mid-2025

Mid-2025 Mac Pro: Later in 2025

The journalist says Apple plans to “highlight the AI processing capabilities of the components and how they’ll integrate with the next version of macOS” 15.

Gurman also reports that Apple plans to “beef up” the Mac mini as customers complain about the specifications available on current models. On the other hand, high-end Mac desktops could support half-terabyte of memory, while current Mac Studio and Mac Pro top out at 192GB.

That said, the main focus with the M4 Macs is to add new AI features across its products, as it’s planning to preview a slew of new features at WWDC 2024. Gurman says, “A large swath of those features are designed to run on the devices themselves — rather than in remote servers — and speedier chips will help drive those enhancements.”

BGR will keep following Apple’s upcoming M4 Macs, as well as future M3 Macs. Below, you can learn when to expect the next Mac releases.