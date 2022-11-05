31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.

The shopping experts at BGR recently published an extensive guide on the best early Black Friday 2022 deals you can already get now. If you’ve seen it, you know that there are plenty of retailers running early sales this year. Also, there are some amazing early Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

But none of those sales offer anywhere close to the amount of early Black Friday deals you’ll find right now at Amazon.

Before we dive into all the exciting deals on Amazon right now, there are two other early Black Friday sales you should also check out.

One is at Best Buy, where new holiday deals are being released each week. And the second is at Walmart, which has a few early deals available now ahead of its big early Black Friday blowout next week.

Now, it’s time to see what’s happening over at Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2022!

Everyone knows that Amazon won’t be beaten on price. Everyone also knows that Amazon won’t be beaten when it comes to popular products on sale ahead of the holidays. If a best-seller is discounted at any top stores in the country, you can bet it’s also on sale at Amazon.

This year, Amazon also decided that it won’t be beaten on timing.

The nation’s top online retailer typically reserves all of its best holiday deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In 2022, however, Amazon is beating everyone to the punch with early Black Friday deals on all the hottest items.

First, we had the Prime Early Access Sale with hundreds of thousands of early holiday deals for Prime members only. And now, Amazon is kicking off its big Black Friday 2022 sale two weeks early.

Head over to Amazon’s deals page and you’ll find thousands of early Black Friday discounts that are already available now.

Yes, Amazon’s official Black Friday 2022 sale still takes place on November 24 through November 25. Then, the big Amazon Cyber Monday sale takes place on November 28 and Cyber Week is after that. But some of the very same deals you’ll find during those big sales are already available now.

Here, in this big roundup, we’ll cover some of the most popular early holiday deals you’ll find on Amazon right now.

Best early Black Friday 2022 deals at Amazon

First and foremost, everyone loves to shop for Apple deals on Black Friday. And this year, some of the best Apple deals are available early.

Amazon is currently offering discounts on everything from AirPods and Apple Watches to iPads, MacBook laptops, and more. As a matter of fact, Amazon is the only site out there right now that’s offering an AirPods Pro 2 deal. You won’t find Apple’s latest AirPods discounted anywhere else!

Here are our favorite early Black Friday Apple deals available now on Amazon:

There’s no other store online where you can save up to $50 off the brand-new Apple Watch Series 8!

Next up, we have a pair of deals on wildly popular home products that are always hot-ticket items ahead of the holidays.

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have amassed a whopping 142,000 5-star reviews, and people absolutely love them. In fact, I have several pairs of Beckham pillows myself!

They normally retail for $50 per pair, but the early Black Friday deal running right now at Amazon cuts them to $34.49. That’s just $17.25 each!

On top of that, Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 98,000 5-star ratings are also on sale ahead of Black Friday. The Queen sheets set that normally costs $50 is down to just $15.99. That’s the lowest price of 2022.

Other Black Friday deals that are already available on Amazon include 23andMe DNA tests, Roomba robot vacuums, and Sony headphones.

Amazon devices on sale for Black Friday

It should go without saying that there are plenty of Amazon device deals during the company’s early Black Friday 2022 sale.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the lowest prices of the year on so many of Amazon’s most popular gadgets. Fire TV Stick deals start at $19.99, and Echo speaker deals start at the same low price. But believe it or not, there are Amazon device deals that start at even less than that.

First off, the Echo Auto is down to just $14.99 right now. This awesome device adds hands-free Alexa to your car, and it’s a must-have. Then, on top of that, you can get Blink Mini home security cameras for $15 each when you buy a 2-pack. That’s an awesome deal!

Check out all of Amazon’s best early Black Friday Amazon device deals down below.

