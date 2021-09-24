Black Friday tablet deals: iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire HD, and more

Great Black Friday tablet deals are always worth considering. Whether you’re an Android tablet fan, or more into Apple’s iPads, there’s likely to be something to check out on Black Friday. We’re expecting a ton of great Black Friday tablet deals during the shopping event, so Black Friday may well be the best time of year to get a new tablet for yourself.

Black Friday is on November 26, so it may be some time before we actually see any Black Friday tablet deals. That said, we’re expecting quite a few different Black Friday tablet deals, including from the likes of Samsung, Apple, Amazon, and more.

There are quite a few things to consider before buying a new tablet, however perhaps the most important consideration to make is what ecosystem of products you prefer. In other words, if you already have an iPhone, it might be a good idea to get an iPad, considering you’ll be able to use many of the same apps and access the same content easily. If you’re a big Amazon user, check out Amazon’s Fire HD line of tablets. You’ll also want to think about how big of a tablet you want, and how much you’re willing to spend.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer to the big black Friday event. And, we’ll be adding deals in the meantime, so you won’t necessarily have to wait until the event to get a tablet at a great price. Also, if you’re looking for other Black Friday deals, check out our full guides on the best Black Friday TV deals, best Black Friday smart home deals, best Black Friday Apple deals, and best Black Friday video game deals.

How to get the best Black Friday tablet deals

Buying a new tablet can be tricky at times. After all, a great tablet can be your one-stop shop for all kinds of entertainment — while a bad one can just be frustrating to use. That’s why we’ll only include deals below on tablets that we think are actually worth considering buying.

To ensure that you get a great tablet, make sure that you buy it from a reputable brand. Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Lenovo all make solid tablets. Apple’s iPads are known for being easy to use and well-rounded, and if you’re unsure what kind of tablet to buy, you should get an iPad. If you see a steep discount on an iPad, it’s well-worth considering.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday tablet deals

It can be hard to know which will be better — Black Friday or Cyber Monday tablet deals? Ultimately, both days will likely offer excellent deals.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29. Traditionally, Cyber Monday has been the time to take advantage of online deals, while Black Friday has been for in-store deals. These days, however, the two are merging — and you’ll be able to take advantage of many online deals on Black Friday.

In the end, if you find a great deal on a tablet you want on Black Friday, we recommend buying it. There’s no guarantee that Cyber Monday deals will match it, and we won’t know until after the event. It’s entirely possible that there will be a better deal on Cyber Monday, but it’s also possible that there won’t be any good tablet deals on Cyber Monday.

Last year’s Black Friday tablet deals

Last year, we saw plenty of great Black Friday tablet deals, including on Amazon tablets, iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, and more. The Fire HD 10, for example, was available for a hefty $100 off its normal price. The iPad Mini came at $449, which is also $100 off its normal price. iPad Pro models were also available at some great discounts.

This year, we’re expecting more of the same. By that time, we may have a new iPad model or two, but we’ll have to wait and see. If we do, we don’t really expect it to be available at a heavy discount, considering the fact that it will only be a few months old.

Best tablet deals right now

Can’t wait for Black Friday? Here are the best tablet deals you can take advantage of right now.

