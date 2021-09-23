Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time.

We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games and video game consoles. If you pride yourself on being a big-time gamer, you know that the end of the year is when some of the best titles come out. You also know that some of the best deals on consoles are out around that time too.

We are here to help, so you can check back on this post frequently. We are going to be keeping track of the best Black Friday video game deals for you. It’ll be updated for more as we get closer to the dates of November 26th and November 29th.

When can we expect to see Black Friday video game deals?

Last year, there was an insane push to get out as many deals for video games. With new consoles coming from PlayStation and Xbox and more games coming out for the Nintendo Switch, it was a great time for gamers. The push to get a PlayStation 5 last year during the holidays was one of the toughest tasks. The same goes for the Xbox Series X console. Both have enriched gamers’ views of what it is like to play video games at home while the Nintendo Switch has helped you play games from wherever. October is the month we’ll generally have some idea of when these will come in.

What you are likely to see is price drops on games. As every year goes on, the price for games released earlier in the year or the year prior drops rapidly. You’re able to get some of the best games of 2020 right now for nearly half of their price, such as Forza Horizon 4. More games will have price drops, especially in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These could make themselves available at the beginning of November.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch is putting out a new version of its console this year that is an OLED model. It will be available on October 8, 2021. This comes out as we all wait patiently for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The demand for this will be strong, as it also comes with an adjustable stand, giving you three ways to play the system. The new Metroid Dread will also be available that same day. You may see some deals for this around a push for Black Friday.

But, as it is just coming out about six weeks earlier, chances are the price will still be high. What you will likely see is a drop on the original Nintendo Switch. Now that the new model is out, the older one and the Nintendo Switch Lite could very well be discounted. Take a look in late October to get a sense of what might be coming.

PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X

When it comes to the two popular gaming consoles, you likely aren’t going to find a discount on either. They are still even hard to find in stock but we are expecting that to change. We are already noticing restocks on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as they are available right now on Best Buy and Amazon.

The stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and e-commerce outlets like Amazon will push to have larger amounts of consoles in stock. This is to make sure that games like the new Call of Duty: Vanguard, which debuts on November 5, 2021, are able to be played. You’ll likely be able to get controllers and other accessories for cheaper around this time. So if you want something like the PS5 DualSense controller, you’ll likely have a good chance to find it discounted.

Black Friday or Cyber Monday for video games

Typically, you’re able to find better deals on Black Friday for PlayStation and Xbox. But Nintendo will sometimes wait until Cyber Monday to give you some of the best deals or maybe a few months of a cheaper online subscription. You’ll likely be able to get the original Nintendo Switch cheaper leading into Black Friday. But the best deal yet could be for Cyber Monday, as Nintendo does tend to go that way.

For PlayStation and Xbox, what games and accessory discounts you may find are likely to be leading up to Black Friday. They’ll probably be announced a few weeks ahead of time. But the restocks may be kept quiet until just shortly before they happen, forcing everyone who wants one of the consoles to keep checking back.

Best Black Friday video games deals right now

You can still get some fantastic video games and consoles right now, before the huge holiday rush.

