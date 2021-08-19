5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone your skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting the Xbox One, don’t worry because we’re about to catch you up with the best new games every Xbox One owner needs to have. Here are our picks for the best Xbox One games right now.

One of the Best Xbox One games for classic Xbox fans

If you’ve been a fan of Xbox for a while, you’ve likely played Halo before. With the latest Halo: The Master Chief Collection, you’ll get more of what you love and get to play remastered versions of the original Halo 2. You’ll instantly be able to switch between the re-mastered game and the original game from 2004. You can uncover new Halo 5: Guardians elements in hidden terminal videos. All the new skills you have will allow you to experience campaigns in new ways. Play the 23 original multiplayer maps that fans remember as well as six new maps. There is a Master Menu to seamlessly navigate The Master Chiefs storylines. There are cross title themed campaign playlists created by the game designers. Your favorite multiplayer games are enjoyed across over 100 multiplayer and Spartan Ops maps. Plus, Halo: Nightfall is a live action digital series you can enjoy with this.

Key Features:

Switch between re-mastered and the original game

Play the 23 original multiplayer maps

Master Menu

Get your racing in with this best Xbox One game

For those who are huge fans of action sports, Forza Horizon 4 is a great pick for you. Building off of the popular franchise, this version lets you experience what it’s like racing in different seasons. This has a shared open-world experience and you can collect over 450 cars. This lets you become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain. You’ll discover lakes, valleys, castles, and also more breathtaking views. It will all be in native 4K and HDR on Xbox One X and Windows 10. The scenery changes and weather changes have you driving through muddy, dry, wet, snowy, and icy conditions. There is new content every week and there is also new gameplay, challenges, and rewards. You can also play solo or cooperatively.

Key Features:

Lets you become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain

Lets you race in different seasons

New content every week

Open up your mind with a fantasy game

In Ori and the Will of the Wisps, you’ll have a chance to find Ori’s true destiny. Fans of the series know just how exciting it is to explore the world. It is a vast, beautiful, immersive, and dangerous world filled with enemy encounters, challenging puzzles, and escape sequences. You’ll unravel Ori’s true destiny in this story-driven fantasy adventure. There are dozens of new spells, skills, and spirit weapons to use. The new combat mechanics also open up the world of Ori. You can also customize your gameplay with newly acquired attacks. This is also available exclusively on Xbox One and the extended adventures and new worlds make it worth your while.

Key Features:

New combat mechanics

Unravel Ori’s true destiny

Story-driven fantasy adventure

For the sports-crazed gamers

Step up to the tee with PGA TOUR 2K21. What really impresses about this version of the popular golf game is the new PGA Tour career mode. In this best Xbox One game, you will take on tour pros on your very own career. This will also let you see what it’s like to compete for the FedEx Cup. You can play against 12 top pros, including Justin Thomas while competing on real courses like TPC Sawgrass and East Lake Golf Club. It doesn’t matter your skill level, as there are settings for all kinds of players. You can build your MyPLAYER and outfit them with equipment and apparel that you love. You can also design your ultimate golf course with 1,000s of custom options. Master skills such as distance control, putting, and more with different innovations.

Key Features:

Play against 12 top pros

Create your own golf course

New PGA Tour career mode

Go back in time with this best Xbox One game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings the world-renowned franchise to the time of the Vikings. You can lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses. It’ll feel like you’re in that time period, as the visceral fighting style is recreated. You can also dual-wield powerful weapons, crushing your opponents. This has the most varied collection of enemies in the franchise’s history. Each choice that you make in the game will shape your character’s story arc. You can even explore a Dark Age open world, leading you from the shores of Norway to beautiful kingdoms in England. Furthermore, this helps Assassin’s Creed return to prominence.

Key Features:

Lead epic Viking raids

Most varied collection of enemies

Explore a Dark Age open world

