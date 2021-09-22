PS5 and Xbox Series X restock coming to Best Buy stores on Thursday

If you’re still searching for a next-generation console, this might be the week you finally find it. Best Buy announced that it will stock PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles in select stores starting this Thursday. If you want to get a console, you’ll need to arrive early. As Best Buy explains on the website, employees will begin handing out tickets at 7:30 AM local time on Thursday morning. They will ask you which console you want and hand out one ticket per customer. As long as you acquire a ticket, you are guaranteed the opportunity to buy the console you wanted. You can also buy games and accessories for the console while you’re in the Best Buy.

Best Buy: PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on Thursday

Best Buy makes it clear that limited quantities of the new consoles will be available, and only in select stores. Before you rush out to the closest store, go to the website to find out if there is a participating Best Buy location in your area. If you find one, start making your plans. Best Buy claims that it will have the standard PS5, the PS5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X consoles.

This announcement follows a leak picked up by TechRadar earlier this week. TechRadar obtained images of internal inventory screens that revealed the in-store availability of consoles. Each store appeared to be preparing to sell upwards of 50 consoles. As long as you arrive early enough, you should stand a relatively good chance of grabbing a PS5 or Xbox Series X on Thursday.

Unfortunately, we have no idea if this is a one-off event or the start of a new trend. With the holidays approaching, countless families are going to be desperately searching for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. We know that supply won’t be able to meet demand any time soon, but perhaps Sony and Microsoft have stockpiled enough consoles to give consumers a better chance to get their hands on the consoles by the end of the year. Either way, a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is almost always newsworthy.