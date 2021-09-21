PS5 restock update: Hidden Amazon PlayStation 5 listings are in stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was first released on November 12, 2020. That’s 10 months ago, which seems like a lifetime. So much has happened since then, but the PS5 is definitely the more sought-after of the two next-gen consoles. People still rave about how much they love their PlayStation 5 consoles, and that won’t change anytime soon. There are so many fantastic PS5 games available as well, and some of them are even discounted from time to time. Of course, there’s just one small problem: the PlayStation 5 is still impossible to find in stores. That’s why we’re giving you an important PS5 restock update today, and it’s one that you’re definitely going to want to keep in mind.

That’s right, the Sony PlayStation 5 is in stock right now at Amazon!

PS5 restock update

PS5 stock is impossible to find in stores right now. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for the PlayStation 5 that works with physical discs or the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console. In either case, you’re simply not going to find one at your local electrics retailer. And with Black Friday right around the corner, we don’t expect that to change anytime soon. There’s a good chance that some stores will manage to stockpile a few PS5 consoles ahead of the holidays. They’ll use them to lure people into their stores on Black Friday. Rest assured, however, that they’ll be long gone by the time you get there.

That’s why a PS5 stock update like this one is so important. PS5 consoles have been popping up online with increasing frequency lately. It’s still not easy to catch one in stock, however. That’s why we’re going to let you in on a little secret in this article. It’s not ideal, but it’s your best chance of scoring yourself a new PlayStation 5 video game console anytime soon.

Amazon’s main PlayStation 5 listings

Amazon seems to have been getting both versions of the PS5 in stock with increasing frequency lately. We’re talking about the main PS5 and the digital-only version. The PlayStation 5 plays physical discs as well as digital copies of games that you can download. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is a more affordable version of the PS5 that only plays digital games.

Here are Amazon’s main listings for these two PS5 versions:

Of note, Amazon issued an update on September 21st with a new message on its PS5 page. “Amazon Prime customers will have priority access to the PlayStation 5 until September 21, 2021,” the message reads. That indicates that moving forward, anyone can get PS5 consoles when they’re restocked. Previously, inventory was prioritized for Prime members.

If you visit either of those PS5 listings right now, however, you’ll immediately notice that they have one thing in common. That’s right, they’re both sold out. If you click the “See All Buying Options” on the PlayStation 5 listing, you’ll see that there are some used consoles in stock. Of course, it goes without saying that not everyone wants to buy a used video game console.

If you don’t mind a used PS5, then you should definitely go for it. If you do mind, however, we have an important PS5 restock update that you need to see.

Hidden PS5 listings on Amazon

In addition to the main PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition listings we mentioned above, Amazon also has several hidden PlayStation 5 listings. They don’t always appear when you search for Sony’s beloved video game console. But we know where to look to find these secret listings, and that’s why we’re giving you this PS5 restock update. Amazon sellers are able to create separate PS5 listings by selling the video game console bundled with another item. It’s something as simple as an HDMI cable or another accessory that doesn’t normally come with the PlayStation 5.

Now, it’s important to note that we have good news and bad news. The good news is that several of Amazon’s hidden PS5 listings are back in stock right now. If you hurry, you can actually buy one and get a brand new PS5 shipped to your door in just a few days! But the bad news is that you’ll have to pay extra compared to just getting a console on its own. Here are some listings that are currently in stock as of the time of this writing:

That’s right… all of those listings are in stock right now if you hurry!

