Save $50 on a PlayStation 5 bundle with this rare sale

This almost never happens, but there’s a rare opportunity right now to save $50 on a PS5 thanks to Amazon’s PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle deal. Considering how much people love God of War Ragnarok, this is your chance to pick up a new PS5 along with a great game that you were probably planning to buy anyway.

This killer combo typically retails for $560, which is the combined cost of the $500 PS5 disc console and the $60 God of War Ragnarok game. Right now, however, the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle is on sale for a total of $509.99. That’s a rare $50 discount, and there’s a very good chance it’ll sell out soon.

Sony released the PS5 on November 12, 2020, more than two years ago now. All this time later, it’s still difficult to find in stock in many areas. And if you’re shopping online, you just have to hope you get lucky.

Or, you can follow our PS5 restock guide to find out when the PlayStation 5 is restocked at your favorite online retailer.

One thing you almost never would’ve come across in the 28 months since the PS5 was released is a discount on the popular Sony console. Right now, however, there’s a very rare opportunity to buy a brand-new PlayStation 5 and save some money in the process.

The PS5 is currently still the most sought-after video game console on the planet. As soon as it pops up in stock online at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, or Amazon, it sells out just as quickly.

Today, however, there’s a rare opportunity to grab one while it’s in stock at Amazon. Not only that but as we mentioned, the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle is actually on sale with a $50 discount. That drops the price of this bundle from $560 to $509.99, which is the lowest price ever.

God of War Ragnarok has gotten 9/10 stars from pretty much every top site that has reviewed it. And the ratings on user review sites are just as impressive.

This is a game you’re going to want to get anyway when you pick up your PS5 console. And with this deal, you’re basically getting it for just $10 thanks to the discount.

As we’ve noted several times now, this PS5 bundle discount is definitely going to sell out soon. Do yourself a favor and grab one now before you miss out on this opportunity.