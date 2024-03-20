Click to Skip Ad
iPad Air 6 leak says suppliers are shipping the tablet in two sizes ahead of launch

By
Published Mar 20th, 2024 6:50AM EDT
iPad Air (2022) Main
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

The upcoming OLED iPad Pro might be the most captivating tablet of Apple’s 2024 models, but it won’t be the tablet most people will buy. The iPad Air 6 might just be the best option for those consumers looking for a high-end iPad on a tighter budget.

The iPad Air 6 will be all the more attractive to some buyers if it comes in two sizes, as most rumors claim. A leaker last week hinted that might not be the case, as the new iPad Air would stick with the 10.9-inch size of its predecessor. That wasn’t great news for anyone already eying the 12.9-inch iPad Air 6 as their next iPad purchase.

However, a different leaker from Asia delivers better news. Suppliers from the regions have started shipping the iPad Air 6 before its late March or early April release date. And they’re shipping the iPad Air 6 in two sizes.

Recent reports claimed that Apple would launch the iPad Air 6 and OLED iPad Pro on March 26th. The tablets would be available for preorder soon after that. Supply issues with the OLED panels for the more expensive tablets and Apple’s continued work on the iPadOS release for these models might explain the delayed launch compared to the M3 MacBook Airs that shipped in early March.

That March 26th launch seems plausible if Instant Digital’s sources are accurate. The Chinese leaker said on Weibo, via MacRumors, that Apple’s assemblers in China have already started shipping the iPad Air 6 to overseas locations.

iPad Air (2022) Camera
The rear camera of the 2022 iPad Air model Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Since Apple is shipping its products mostly by sea, it’ll take a while for the tablets to reach those undisclosed locations. But it would all line up with a late March or early release date for the iPad Air 6 and OLED iPad Pro. On that note, the 2024 iPad Pros should ship soon if they haven’t started already.

What’s also interesting is that the leaker says the iPad Air 6 will come in two sizes. That is, Apple’s suppliers are shipping both the 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch versions. That’s great news for anyone looking for an iPad Air tablet in a larger size.

The iPad Air 6 will be as powerful as the current iPad Pro models. That’s all thanks to the M2 chip, which is the tablet’s biggest upgrade. Besides the extra size option and the faster processor, the iPad Air 6 will get a selfie camera placed in a landscape position and an updated rear camera design.

Pricing for the iPad Air 6 has not leaked, but I’d expect it to be in line with the iPad Air 5, at least for the 10.9-inch model.

Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he brings his entertainment expertise to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises.

Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

