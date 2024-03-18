New leak claims 12.9-inch iPad Air is nothing but a dream

Ahead of the launch of the new iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro, a leaker suggests that the larger Air model we’re all expecting isn’t going to be announced. According to X user ShrimpApplePro, who has a good track record, his trusted source has only seen one size of next-gen iPad Air: the 10.9-inch model.

With that in mind, ShrimApplePro believes that a larger iPad Air might not be released at all. Although the leaker might have put a damper on this exciting new model, he thinks this tablet will have one significant change: A new landscape selfie camera.

The upcoming iPad Air 6 doesn't seem to have a significant redesign, except for the addition of a new landscape selfie camera. According to my source, only one size has been seen, which is 10.9 inches. So there likely won't be a bigger size available. pic.twitter.com/xkjo4waNpO — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 18, 2024

With these tablets almost ready to be announced, it’s interesting that ShrimpApplePro says there might not be a larger iPad Air model. At least since last October, it has been reported that Apple has been working on a larger version of this tablet.

9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito said these iPad Airs models had identifiers J507 and J508 in addition to a J537 and J538. Then, a few weeks ago, 91mobile shared the CADs of this larger model, which shows Apple indeed worked on them. Nonetheless, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also corroborated this leak, suggesting Apple could release a larger iPad Air.

Apple was right if the larger iPad Air project was canceled

Although I understand the appeal of a larger iPad Air, I think it would be better if Apple ended up not releasing it since it might affect sales of a larger iPad Pro. One of its most significant selling points is the larger display.

If it’s available on a cheaper model, even lacking ProMotion and other fancy technologies, this might make people choose the iPad Air to save a hundred dollars to spend on other accessories or higher storage, for example.

That said, even if the iPad Air doesn’t feature a larger model, Apple is expected to add the M2 chip, the landscape selfie camera, and, most likely, support for Cupertino’s newest Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.