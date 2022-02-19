PS5 restock update: Walmart, Target, Sony Direct, and more

This Sony PlayStation 5 PS5 console restock list is updated constantly, with stock notices from all major retailers including Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. We’ll show you everywhere to check to see where to buy the PS5 in stock. Launched on November 12, 2020, the PlayStation PS5 console is definitely the more sought-after of the two next-gen gaming machines.

That’s over 12 months ago, which seems like a lifetime. So much has happened since then, but people still rave about how much they love their PlayStation 5 consoles, and that won’t change anytime soon.

Something else that won’t change anytime soon is how difficult it is to find a PlayStation 5 console in stock. That’s why we put together this huge PS5 restock update guide to help you find Sony’s highly sought-after video game console.

Amazon PS5 restock

Amazon is pushing PS5 restocks pretty regularly. According to some reports, Amazon generally restocks the PlayStation 5 between the 20th and end of every month — but unfortunately, more precise timing is currently unknown, and likely varies a little from month to month. That’s for both versions of the console too. The PlayStation 5 plays physical discs as well as digital copies of games that you can download. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is a more affordable version of the PS5 that only plays digital games.

Here are Amazon’s main listings for these two versions:

If you visit either of those PS5 listings right now, however, you’ll immediately notice that they have one thing in common. That’s right, they’re both sold out. Keep checking back as often as you can though, because Amazon PS5 restock events could happen at any moment.

Walmart PS5 restock

Walmart was relatively consistent in when it pushed PS5 restocks — however, unfortunately, it’s schedule seems to have trailed off in 2022. Because of that, we really don’t know exactly when Walmart will get more PlayStation 5 models in stock.

That said, there are a few things you can do to make sure that you’re at the front of the line when Walmart does stock the gaming console. Notably, it’s a good idea to sign up to Walmart’s subscription service, Walmart+. That’s because Walmart usually makes PlayStation 5 restocks available to Walmart+ subscribers before anyone else.

Also of note, a limited number of Xbox Series X consoles are also available at Walmart, too. And it’s the same story — you have to refresh Walmart’s website like crazy if you want to buy one.

Don’t feel too bad if you miss out. The good news is that Walmart will hopefully have periodic restocks as new inventory arrives. Definitely keep checking those links!

Sony Direct PS5 restock

Sony Direct is often the best and easiest way to get a PlayStation 5 console. Usually, when it stocks, however, it’s unclear exactly how much inventory will be available. But the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digitial Edition consoles usually are both in stock. Now, for the good news and the bad news. The bad news is that this is an invite-only restock event at first.

Usually, for one hour, PlayStation Network members who signed up at this link and received invites will be able to purchase a new PlayStation 5 console. The good news is that after an hour, if there’s any inventory left, Sony typically opens up the queue to all PSN members. Just make sure you’re logged in and you check these links repeatedly:

If you miss out on this PS5 restock update and you want a chance to get one from Sony Direct in the future, we’ve got you covered. Just do the following:

Log into Sony Direct or register if you’re not already a PSN member

Click on My Profile and then click the Edit button

and then click the button Click Notifications under “Other Settings” in the menu on the left

under “Other Settings” in the menu on the left Opt-in to receive news and offers from Sony Direct

This doesn’t guarantee you’ll get an invite next time around, of course. But it should increase your chances. Of course, there are much better ways to score a PlayStation 5, so keep reading to see other stores where you can buy a PS5.

Register now to buy a PS5 from Sony

If you miss this opportunity to buy your PS5 from Sony Direct, we have good news. Sony is now letting people register to buy a PlayStation 5! There’s no guarantee that you’ll get one, but you’ll certainly have a much better chance this way. Hurry up though, because there’s going to be a very, very long line.

GameStop PS5 restock

GameStop is obviously one of the first retailers that come to mind when you think of video games. That’s right, it’s much more than just a meme stock. GameStop tends to get the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console and the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console in stock with some regularity. That means it’s the first place you should check for a Sony Playstation PS5 restock update.

Here are the links you need to bookmark:

In the past, GameStop has held huge in-store PS5 restock events. Back in September and October, there were availabilities across the country, ranging from GameStop stores across Seattle, San Francisco, Nashville, Raleigh, Detroit, and Philadelphia to name a few.

GameStop called this an “in-store PS5 bundle event,” which clearly means you’ll need to buy a bundle as opposed to just a console.

Use our handy restock guide for PS5 stock

PS5 stock at other retailers

It should obviously go without saying that Amazon is not the only retailer that carries the PS5. It’s definitely the best place to find a PlayStation 5 console in stock at any time, though. That’s because of all these hidden PS5 listings we told you about. As we mentioned, however, you have to be willing to pay a bit extra for those consoles.

If you’re a hardcore gamer or you definitely need a PS5 to give someone as a gift, that’s your best shot. But if you’re willing to do some checking on a regular basis, there are other big retailers that restock the PlayStation 5 console all the time.

Target is another good place to check. The problem is that unfortunately, it’s usually not easy to find the PlayStation 5 console in stock at Target. The PS5 goes fast when it returns to Target’s inventory, and here’s the link you need to keep your eye on:

Best Buy has somehow managed to restock the Sony PlayStation 5 several times over the past few months. That means it should definitely be high on your list of retailers to check in with. Looking for a Best Buy PS5 restock update right now? Good news: We’ve got you covered:

Sony PlayStation 5 console restock at B&H Photo

Last but certainly not least is New York-based retailer B&H Photo. It’s not the first place that comes to mind when you think of video game gear. But B&H has managed to restock the Sony PS5 console with impressive frequency lately, so you should definitely check it out.

PlayStation 5 games

If you plan on ordering a new PS5 or you already have a console, we still have you covered in this article. We’ve listed some of the hottest PS5 games on Amazon down below. You should definitely think about checking out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Back 4 Blood is worth your time too. You may want to steer clear of Far Cry 6.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!