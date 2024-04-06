Best fitness apps for Apple Watch and iPhone

If you’re looking for the best fitness apps for your iPhone and Apple Watch, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll list some of the best fitness apps available on the App Store so you can start working towards new goals and reach your current ones.

Gentler Streak: Fitness with care

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Gentler Streak is one of the best fitness apps available for both iPhone and Apple Watch. A fan favorite of BGR, the Activity Path sets this fitness tracker apart, which shows whether you should push harder or take a break. Unlike Apple’s Activity Rings, Gentler Streak tells you that resting is a fundamental part of your fitness and wellbeing journal.

The app is free to use, but a subscription is required to unlock some premium features, including Go Gentler suggestions and the Wellbeing tab. You can find it here.

Me+ Daily Routine Planner

This app helps you create your daily and morning routines and track your self-care plan, habits, mood, and progress daily with friendly reminders for your to-do list. Me+ wants to help boost your energy by helping you exercise, eat healthy, and develop better sleep habits.

The app is free to download but requires a subscription to unlock every feature.

Apple Fitness+

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple Fitness+ is also a great choice. This built-in solution in every Apple device offers the most extensive 4K workout library on the market. There are several different practices and well-being sessions, and you can use your Apple TV with the Apple Watch, your iPhone with AirPods, and other combinations to enjoy its full potential.

Apple Fitness+ is available under the Fitness app as a standalone service or as part of the Apple One subscription.

Strava

Strava is one of the best and most popular iPhone and Apple Watch fitness apps. With it, you can record your runs, biking, and hiking exercises. What sets this app apart is its community, as you can share your run/bike/hike maps to get motivation from others.

The app offers data insights to help you understand your progress and see how you improve over time. Strava works with the Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and so much more. The app is free to use but requires a subscription to unlock all the features.

Fitbod Workout & Gym Planner

Image source: Fitbod

Fitbod offers AI-generated workouts that help you gain strength and lose weight with optimized weight-lifting routines. What’s nice about the app is that each training session is custom-built for your fitness level, goals, and equipment. As such, you can make lasting progress with your own AI trainer guiding you to be stronger.

The app is free to download, but a subscription is required to access the most suitable training sessions.