This is the only AI travel planner you’ll ever need

Planning a trip can be stressful, especially during the holiday season. If you often find this to be an overwhelming task, and you wish that someone could do most of the heavy lifting for you, a new AI-powered app can help you with that.

This is why Brazilian developer ​Carlos Grothoff created MagicMiles, which offers travelers AI-powered, fully customizable itineraries. It allows users to adapt plans to their lifestyle and preferences. The developer explains: “Whether traveling solo or with companions, users can select activities that excite them and exclude those that don’t align with their interests. This level of customization simplifies planning and makes every journey unique.”

MagicMiles is ad-free and doesn’t use affiliate links, so users can rest assured they’re getting genuine recommendations. These are some of the key features of the app:

Smart AI Itineraries: AI creates itinerary templates that match each traveler’s specific interests, making trip planning an easy and tailored experience that reflects personal preferences.

Complete Trip Insights: Comprehensive trip information, including weather forecasts, transportation options, and insightful details about each destination.

Activity Details: MagicMiles provides in-depth information for each planned activity, including peak visiting times, operating hours, reviews, and more.

Real-time Updates: Push notifications keep travelers informed with instant updates on any changes to activity schedules, weather conditions, or other critical travel information.

Image source: MagicMiles

MagicMiles also offers offline functionality, so even without an internet connection, travelers can keep track of their schedules wherever they are. The app also provides real-time sync so that all the trip details are available on your and your partner’s Apple or Android devices.

Finally, MagicMiles doesn’t track or use your data for advertising or affiliate links. Your trip plans are always secure and private. The app is free to download but requires a subscription for all the features. Users can sign up for a 3-day free trial on the yearly plan to explore the app’s features before committing. It costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 yearly.