Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scene might have leaked

We’re about a month away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, a movie I’ve been waiting for since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concluded. The TV show wasn’t necessarily the great MCU story we expected from Marvel, but it at least got the ball rolling.

We saw what Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was up to in the wake of Avengers: Endgame and how he was dealing with the role Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) bestowed upon him without first asking whether Sam wanted it.

Brave New World should build on that, and the other developments in the MCU since the early days after Endgame, to show us a Sam Wilson who’s more comfortable with the role of leading the Avengers.

This brings me to the other reason why Captain America 4 is so important. This movie might set up the new team of Avengers on Earth-616. The biggest plot hole in the entire Multiverse Saga so far is the lack of Avengers. That is, Marvel failed to explain the fact that the universe doesn’t have an acting Avengers team in its latest movies and shows.

We found out the planet has no Avengers from Kevin Feige instead, not the stories. That’s a glaring oversight from Marvel, considering we’re approaching the end of the Multiverse Saga, where we’ll need Avengers to fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

While we wait for Brave New World to hit theaters and see how the new Cap deals with the superhero life years after Endgame, there is one exciting leak you should be aware of. The first Captain America 4 post-credits scene might have leaked, and it could be quite exciting.

However, I must warn you that big spoilers might follow below, so avoid everything at all costs if you want to be surprised.

As excited as I might be to see Sam Wilson as Captain America in Brave New World, I’m also aware of the problems with the sequel. Reports say Captain America 4 hasn’t tested well in screenings, and Marvel had to make changes to the story. We’ve heard reports of reshoot sessions more than once.

Also, the film’s full plot leaked after one of these purported screenings. It was the first time since the start of the Multiverse Saga that a leaked plot spoiler made me feel uneasy about the film. Aside from Deadpool & Wolverine, the plots of all MCU movies in the current Saga have leaked.

I had fun watching them in theaters, nonetheless. Knowing what was about to happen didn’t ruin the anticipation. I still expected great stories and was excited to see how the movies would look on the big screen. What I hadn’t anticipated was Marvel dropping the ball on story quality for several Multiverse Saga films. That wasn’t clear from the plot leaks.

Things are different with Captain America: Brave New World. We have reports of test screenings that weren’t great, as well as a plot leak that teases potential issues with the script. These impact my excitement, especially if the plot leak is accurate.

Captain America 4 will not introduce Sam Wilson’s Avengers if the leak is accurate. In that case, the story would lead to that event. But we’ll only see the new Falcon in action, and that’s about it.

Avoiding the Avengers topic, yet again, would be disappointing, especially considering that Sam will have to lead at least one of the Avengers factions fighting Doom in Doomsday.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in new footage from Captain America: Brave New World. Image source: Marvel Studios

But if a new report from MaxBlizz is accurate, one of the film’s two credits scenes might have leaked. It’s unclear what the source of the leak is, but they claim the first credits scene will have Sam Wilson assembling a new group of Avengers.

Who these Avengers are, it’s too early to tell. Also, it’s unclear on whose authority Sam will lead his new Avengers. The Brave New World trailers tease a conflict with President Ross (Harrison Ford), who becomes Red Hulk in the movie. And we’ll have a Red Hulk vs. Captain America fight in the sequel.

Whatever the case, Sam has to form his Avengers at some point in the movie, rather than everything happening off-screen. Seeing the new Avengers in the credits scene of Brave New World would make sense if the rest of the film doesn’t have space for them.

These Avengers will surely lose the first fight against Doctor Doom in Doomsday. They’re unprepared for it. But Marvel should at least form them so they can get somewhat organized.

Then again, there’s no way to tell whether the credits scene leak is accurate. Back when the plot of Captain America 4 leaked, we saw a different report concerning the film’s credits scenes. One of them supposedly sets up the World War Hulk movie, while another connects to the rest of the Multiverse Saga. Sam Wilson assembling his Avengers group would certainly fit well with the latter.

Separately, there’s a different MCU movie coming out in May called Thunderbolts*. By the end of it, that group of superheroes might be called the New Avengers. If that happens, the MCU world has yet to see Sam Wilson’s Avengers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens on February 14th. According to IMDB, the film has 2 hours and 15 minutes runtime. Ticket preorders for the premiere should start soon.