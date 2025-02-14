CASETiFY launches new Impact Lite Case with a major design change

Accessory maker CASETiFY announced its new Impact Lite case, which features an updated ring design. This new model joins the company’s ever-growing list of case types, including popular options such as the Ultra Bounce, Impact, Mirror, Clear, and Pillow categories.

CASETiFY’s new Impact Lite case offers 6.6ft of drop protection and 2x the military-grade standard in a thin design. The company says its signature CASETiFY camera ring has also been reimagined into a new bumper design for a more minimal and sleek look.

The new Impact Lite case comes at a more affordable price but also lacks a few features that are available in the popular Impact case series. Still, it’s impressive that it can withstand that much impact with a thin case and only a 1mm raised bezel. However, the new model doesn’t offer MagSafe compatibility or the EcoShock design.

Image source: CASETiFY

On the other hand, the original Impact case features 4x military-grade standard, MagSafe compatibility, and 8.2ft drop protection, which might give you some extra peace of mind.

The Impact Lite Case starts at $50 and is available for the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models. It’s definitely a more affordable option without compromising protection and a good design. As always, you can customize the case from popular prints to your own creation.

This is yet another release by CASETiFY. Recently, the popular accessory maker introduced its first-ever carry-on case with Ultra Bounce technology. The accessory maker says this new luggage ensures the “highest level of quality and durability by rigorously passing a series of demanding tests,” such as mileage, stair, trolley jerk, handle jerk, drop, and cold resistance tests.

This carry-on also features extra accessories so that you can organize your technologies alongside your clothes.