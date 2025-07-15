Satechi debuts Slim Wall Charger and USB-C Lanyard Cable designed for travel

Summer isn’t going away anytime soon, so Satechi is expanding its OnTheGo collection with a new Slim Wall Charger and USB-C Lanyard Cable, adding to its travel-ready accessories for iPhone and Android users.

Satechi says these new accessories “deliver fast, reliable charging, and hands-free convenience for life on the move, whether commuting across town or traveling overseas.” The 67W Slim Wall Charger is an ultra-slim solution with dual USB-C ports and advanced GaN technology that allows users to get high-speed power. For example, Satechi claims it can charge an iPhone 16 up to 58% in 30 minutes.

When using Satechi’s Slim Wall Charger with two devices at once, one port delivers 45W and the other 20W, which can be ideal for charging a MacBook Air and iPad at the same time, an iPad Pro and an iPhone, or other similar combinations.

Beyond the technology inside, the company says the charger features a soft-touch, eco-friendly exterior. It folds down to make it easier to slip into a pocket or bag, or to tuck behind furniture.

Satechi’s new USB-C Lanyard Cable offers up to 60W power output and 48 MBps transfer speeds. The braided, adjustable 1.5m cable is also compatible with most closed-bottom phone cases. It includes a durable aluminum cap to protect the USB-C plug when not in use.

One standout feature of this accessory is that you can wear it around your neck, letting you carry your phone and charge it whenever you need to without having to find a new cable.

“With the new additions to our OnTheGo collection, we’re delivering solutions that are not only compact and functional but designed to fit seamlessly into travel adventures and everyday routines alike,” said Brock Gulch, Satechi’s co-founder and president. “These products are built to keep users connected, charged, and moving forward while providing a premium product experience.”

Satechi’s OnTheGo 67W Slim Wall Charger and USB-C Lanyard Cable are available in three colors: Black, Sand, and Desert Rose. You can find them on Satechi.net for $59.99 and $29.99, respectively. Early shoppers can save 20% when bundling both products using code ONTHEGO20 through 7/21.