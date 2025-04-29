Click to Skip Ad
Satechi launches sleek Qi2 travel chargers designed for power users on the go

By
Published Apr 29th, 2025 6:50PM EDT
Satechi OntheGo wireless charging 3-in-1 option
Image: Satechi

After introducing a new lineup of Qi2 accessories at CES 2025, Satechi is finally ready to launch its new travel chargers designed for power users on the go.

Satechi’s updated OntheGo collection features the latest technologies to help users have a stress-free experience when traveling abroad or with multiple Apple devices.

The Satechi OntheGo Wireless Chargers with Q2 technology are available in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 options. They simultaneously deliver 15W of power to a MagSafe-enabled iPhone and 5W to AirPods. The 3-in-1 model adds support for Apple Watch fast charging (Apple Watch Series 7 or newer), and all the devices can be powered through a single cable.

Satechi says these Qi2 wireless chargers are designed for travelers who “demand both performance and style. With a lightweight circular design and sophisticated vegan-leather craftsmanship, they easily slip into a pocket, purse, or carry-on.”

These chargers join other must-have accessories from the brand, including the Vegan-Leather FindAll Passport Cover and 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand, which BGR has reviewed previously.

The Vegan-Leather Passport Cover is one of the most convenient accessories for recurrent travelers, as it’s possible to locate your passport using the Find My network. It also offers space for a few credit cards and your boarding pass.

On the other hand, the Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand is my go-to charging stand whenever I’m at home, at the office, or even during travel. Its premium design is sleek enough to put in any backpack, and its charger can also help me juice up my MacBook Pro or iPad Pro. You can learn more about it here.

That said, if you want something more affordable that can also help you get the most out of trips, the new OntheGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger and OntheGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger might be your best choice.

They’re now available for purchase for $99.99 and $79.99, respectively, at Satechi.net.

This article talks about:

