Tested: Satechi made the perfect passport cover for Apple users

Satechi unveiled a passport cover with the Find My feature during IFA 2024 a month ago. This accessory is perfect for recurring travelers, as it allows you to keep essential cards, your passport, and your boarding pass in a well-crafted vegan leather cover. After testing it for a few weeks and taking it with me for international travel, here are my thoughts on this product.

Is the Satechi Passport Cover with Find My worth it?

Satechi’s new passport cover with Find My integration offers a passport holder, four card slots, wireless charging capability with a five-month battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, and RFID protection. Satechi says this new passport cover can “secure important documents and cards while conveniently keeping them safely within reach thanks to the integrated Find My technology.”

This accessory is thin enough to be stored in jackets, backpacks, tote bags, etc. However, I wouldn’t recommend putting in your jeans, as it’s not that thin. What I like the most is keeping important cards and my passport in one place.

In my previous travels, I usually had my passports and cards in different places, which was inconvenient. Even though Apple Pay is my way to go, I always think it’s important to have a plan B – especially with airport lounges, as they usually require a physical credit card to be presented.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Satechi’s passport cover is really well made, but adding and removing the cards can be a bit of a struggle, as it’s made of new vegan leather. I assume that it will be easier to add and remove cards over time. Still, it ensures everything is at its place.

You only need to attach the last page of the passport to the cover, which is convenient enough to remove when necessary and also ensures it won’t fall. If I had an accessory like this before, my passport would probably not look that bad.

Finally, you can also place your boarding pass behind the cards, which is perfect. When I don’t add my boarding pass to my iPhone wallet, I usually need to keep looking for it in my backpack or pockets, which is very annoying. This is why I feel Satechi solves several little issues with a simple yet well-thought-out solution.

Just attach the passport cover to a Qi charger, and that’s it. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Find My capabilities set this accessory apart

Even though Satechi’s passport cover is good enough to be recommended the way it is, the built-in Find My capabilities make it a must-have for Apple users. With a rechargeable battery, you can have peace of mind that it will let you know if your passport and cards have been left behind.

It can last up to five months on a single charge. When it’s time to recharge, you just need to place it in a Qi charger. This portless accessory with wireless charging capabilities is perfect and features a button inside that lets you know once it’s at 100%.

Although it doesn’t have Precision Find, which is exclusive to Apple’s accessories and devices, you can still see its last known location, play a sound to locate it, and even share the item with others.

Price and final thoughts

Satechi’s passport cover costs $59.99, and it feels like an accessory you’ll keep with you for years to come. Even though this isn’t an accessory you’ll use daily, you’ll be happy to remember you have it on every international flight. It’s reliable, well crafted, and feels very premium.

If you need a good passport cover with support for some of your main cards and your boarding pass, this is one of the best accessories available that checks all of those marks. And, if Find My is a must for you, this is the only accessory of its kind with that technology.