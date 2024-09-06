Satechi unveils Find My-enabled passport cover and new multi-port adapters

As IFA 2024 kicks off, Satechi unveils some new accessories for Apple users. The most interesting one is a vegan-leather passport cover with Find My capabilities. Similar to Twelve South’s idea of adding tracking capabilities to its power brick, Satechi wants to help international travelers have peace of mind when traveling abroad.

This vegan-leather passport cover offers a passport holder, four card slots, wireless charging capability with a five-month battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, and RFID protection. Satechi says this new passport cover can “secure important documents and cards while conveniently keeping them safely within reach thanks to the integrated Find My technology.”

The company explains that people who misplace their passports can ping the passport cover from the Find My app with audible locating with step-by-step directions. Users need to charge their passport cover every five months, but they can do that by placing it on a Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe wireless charger, such as BGR‘s favorite 3-in-1 wireless charging stand.

Image source: Satechi

To minimize its carbon footprint, Satechi’s vegan-leather passport cover features a rechargeable battery with a longer lifespan than traditional batteries. This helps reduce overall waste and conserve resources.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Besides this new product, there are a few multi-port adapters for Mac users, including:

7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet An updated version of Satechi’s USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter Ports: Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and micro/SD card readers

6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter An updated version of Satechi’s Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 Ports: 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB-A 2.0 port, and a micro/SD card reader

4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K An updated version of Satechi’s Type-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K Ports: 4K HDMI (60Hz), 100W USB-C PD charging, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports



The passport cover costs $59.99. This product and the adapters are now available on Satechi’s website.