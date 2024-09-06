Click to Skip Ad
Satechi unveils Find My-enabled passport cover and new multi-port adapters

Published Sep 6th, 2024 9:00AM EDT
Satechi vegan-leather passport cover with Find My integration
Image: Satechi

As IFA 2024 kicks off, Satechi unveils some new accessories for Apple users. The most interesting one is a vegan-leather passport cover with Find My capabilities. Similar to Twelve South’s idea of adding tracking capabilities to its power brick, Satechi wants to help international travelers have peace of mind when traveling abroad.

This vegan-leather passport cover offers a passport holder, four card slots, wireless charging capability with a five-month battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, and RFID protection. Satechi says this new passport cover can “secure important documents and cards while conveniently keeping them safely within reach thanks to the integrated Find My technology.”

The company explains that people who misplace their passports can ping the passport cover from the Find My app with audible locating with step-by-step directions. Users need to charge their passport cover every five months, but they can do that by placing it on a Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe wireless charger, such as BGR‘s favorite 3-in-1 wireless charging stand.

Satechi vegan-leather passport cover with Find My integrationImage source: Satechi

To minimize its carbon footprint, Satechi’s vegan-leather passport cover features a rechargeable battery with a longer lifespan than traditional batteries. This helps reduce overall waste and conserve resources.

Besides this new product, there are a few multi-port adapters for Mac users, including:

  • 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter with Ethernet 
  • 6-in-1 USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter 
  • 4-in-1 Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K 

The passport cover costs $59.99. This product and the adapters are now available on Satechi’s website.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

