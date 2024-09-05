Twelve South launches USB-C charger with Apple Find My support

Never lose your power brick at your friend’s house or a hotel thanks to built-in Find My capabilities in Twelve South’s latest USB-C charger. During IFA 2024, the company introduced its PlugBug power brick in two options.

The PlugBug has a slimmer model with two USB-C ports and a maximum power of 50W, and the bulkier one offers four USB-C ports with up to 120W of maximum power. The first can easily charge a MacBook Air and an iPhone, while the other can charge your MacBook Pro, a 13-inch iPad Pro, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch.

Twelve South says its ultra-slim design lets users fold the prongs to ensure the charger fits anywhere. For the Find My capabilities, Twelve South’s PlugBug works similarly to a MagSafe Wallet or third-party accessories.

Image source: Twelve South

In 2020, Apple allowed developers to add Find My to its accessories, such as bikes, item trackers, smart water bottles, and more. While this could help you be aware of a misplaced item, it won’t work as seamlessly as an iPhone and AirTag, which you can use Precision Find to easily locate your lost item.

That being said, Twelve South also offers a travel package with switchable adapter plugs for the US, UK, EU, AU, KR, and CN, as well as a travel case.

Here’s what you need to know about this product:

USB-C Wall Charger with Find My

Choose between a 2-Port 50W or 4-Port 120W USB-C PD Compact Wall Charger

Built-in Apple Find My locates your lost or misplaced charger

Fast Charges multiple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more

PlugBug Travel Includes switchable adapter plugs for the US, UK, EU, AU, KR, and CN with travel case

PlugBug with 50W costs $69.99, and the 120W version costs $119.99. Twelve South charges $10 extra for the Travel edition. The products are available on the company’s website.

Keep checking BGR for IFA 2024’s latest announcement.