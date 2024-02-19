Tested: Twelve South ButterFly charger, the perfect MagSafe Duo replacement

With Apple not revealing its plans for a MagSafe Duo successor, I couldn’t help but wonder what my next 2-in-1 charger would be. Then, when Twelve South unveiled its MagSafe ButterFly charger in December, I knew I had to try it.

After using it for a few weeks, I’m now more confident than ever that this is the perfect MagSafe Duo replacement.

Twelve South ButterFly is a MagSafe charger for the iPhone and Apple Watch

Twelve South uses aluminum and vegan leather on its latest charger. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Over the past few years, I was really annoyed with the MagSafe Duo design choice. With the size increase of the iPhone camera module in the newest releases, Apple’s smartphones didn’t really fit the MagSafe Duo stand. With that, the iPhone could be misplaced and not charged appropriately at night.

Then, when I switched from an Apple Watch Series 6 to an Apple Watch Ultra 2, the watch was another device that didn’t quite fit with MagSafe Duo. Fortunately, Twelve South created the perfect accessory that fits all my main Apple gadgets with no issue.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Its aluminum finish is perfect for charging any iPhone from mini to Pro Max, and the Apple Watch stand also works with any band and Watch model. You can use the Twelve South ButterFly charger opened or as an inverted sandwich for charging your iPhone/AirPods or Apple Watch only.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Its vegan leather strap connects one side to the other and also helps add a premium look to this accessory. However, I have a few concerns with my usage over the months/years since the aluminum finish might scratch with time, and the vegan leather will also show its usage after being bent and unbending every now and then. Still, I think it might hold up better than MagSafe Duo’s white silicone finish, which gets really dirty with time.

I also appreciate its USB-C port and 30W capabilities, so I can fast charge both my iPhone 15 Pro at 15W and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at 7.5W. I could even use the USB-C charger for my iPad or a MacBook Air, which makes this device almost an all-in-one.

Twelve South ButterFly MagSafe charger is perfect for traveling but also to keep on my bedside

The Apple Watch MagSafe charger aligns perfectly. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Twelve South really put the effort into creating this charger. I love using it at my bedside. Thanks to this MagSafe-certified device, my iPhone always lets me know when it properly attaches, giving no doubt that I’ll wake up with a 100% charged iPhone. It also firmly holds my Apple Watch Ultra 2, which I couldn’t say the same about the MagSafe Duo.

Still, what makes this device so useful is that I can easily take it anywhere with me in its soft carrying case. Twelve South added a soft carrying case to prevent its aluminum finish from scratching any other tech device, so you can always have it on the go with you.

I’m sure it will be especially great when traveling, as I won’t need any other charging accessories, as I can fast charge my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro 2. Still, I recommend using a bigger USB-C to USB-C cable, as the one in the box is only a meter long.

Endless possibilities

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

What I’ve been enjoying about this device is the endless possibilities of how I can use it. For example:

I can charge my iPhone with MagSafe or with the USB-C cable

I can charge my Apple Watch with MagSafe

I can charge AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe or USB-C cable

I can charge two devices at once

I can charge my iPhone and use it in StandBy mode (and charge my AirPods at the same time, but I’m already reading too much into it)

For $129.99 at the Twelve South online store, I know this ButterFly MagSafe charger is a bit pricey. Still, it’s one of the most reliable experiences with MagSafe I had outside Apple’s solutions. It has a great finish and great specs, and it’s also awesome for taking it anywhere, as it includes US, UK, EU, and AU Plug Adapters.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

That said, it doesn’t matter where you go; you can take the Twelve South ButterFly MagSafe charger anywhere with you. And even when Apple eventually introduces a new MagSafe solution, I might keep with this Twelve South accessory.