One of the most controversial topics when talking about the iPhone is related to charging and battery life. Even with a former Apple employee giving life-saving iPhone battery tips, you can always do more.

That said, BGR has put together a comprehensive guide to help you charge your iPhone as fast as possible without degrading your battery too fast. The process is more straightforward than you might imagine, but there are a few tips and tricks to make the most of it.

How to charge your iPhone quickly without ruining your battery

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Newer iPhones charge at 20W maximum, so you don’t need to use a Mac’s 96W plug or any fancy GaN charger that could give enough juice to your car, iPad, Mac, and phone simultaneously. For example, Apple’s own 20W charger solution is perfect for that.

More recently, BGR published a test about several different USB cables’ lifespan, with Apple’s USB to Lightning being more resistant than the ones from Belkin, Anker, and Samsung, which means you don’t need to overthink, going all win with Apple already ensures you can hit the fastest charge possible on your device.

That said, it doesn’t mean you can’t use Samsung’s charger with a Belkin USB-C to USB-C cable. Of course, you can, but you don’t need to worry that much if you already have Apple’s accessories.

Now that you know that Apple’s 20W charger and its USB-C to USB-C cable are fully capable of charging your iPhone 15 at maximum speed, there are other tips and tricks to make sure you’ll get the fastest charge possible.

Tips and tricks to make your iPhone charge faster

Image source: Satechi

Now that you have the proper plug and the right cable, you can do a little more to ensure your device charges as fast as it can. Follow these tips:

Turn on Low Power Mode: Since the iPhone consumes energy even if it’s charging, putting on hold background activity, ProMotion, and other technologies will help improve the charging speeds;

Since the iPhone consumes energy even if it’s charging, putting on hold background activity, ProMotion, and other technologies will help improve the charging speeds; Close your apps: With no apps opened, they won’t require more power from your iPhone;

With no apps opened, they won’t require more power from your iPhone; Check for the right temperature: If it’s too hot or too cold, your iPhone might not charge properly. That said, never put your iPhone with the sun on it while charging or avoid freezing temperatures as well.

If it’s too hot or too cold, your iPhone might not charge properly. That said, never put your iPhone with the sun on it while charging or avoid freezing temperatures as well. Don’t use your phone while charging: It might be difficult, but try to do another activity when charging your phone. Go read a book, walk in the park, or watch some TV.

It might be difficult, but try to do another activity when charging your phone. Go read a book, walk in the park, or watch some TV. Turn on Airplane Mode and turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth: If you want to quickly charge your iPhone, turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth while turning on Airplane Mode will help charge your iPhone as fast as it can.

Wrap up

With these tips and tricks, it’s easier to charge your iPhone as fast as possible. Also, don’t forget that your phone will charge 50% in 30 minutes, but to get full power, you might also need to follow these little tricks.