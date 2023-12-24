Battery life has always been my top concern and the main factor I consider when buying a new iPhone. It’s also an unwarranted fear; I am aware of that. Most of the time, I have at least one charger nearby, and my battery has never died unexpectedly. But that’s also because I suffer from the same battery anxiety as many others.

Then again, the more you use the iPhone, the faster the battery ages. After a few years, you’ll either need a battery replacement or a new phone.

It’s a good idea to know what you can do to save battery life and improve the battery health of your iPhone. I’ve often covered iPhone battery-saving tips and tricks, and it turns out that they were right on the money. A former Apple employee shared 12 battery life tricks on social media, and I’m already using nine of them.

Tyler Morgan posted a short TikTok clip covering the iPhone battery tricks. At almost 12 million views, the video got plenty of attention, and you can watch it below.

Here are the iPhone battery-saving tricks Morgan lists:

Do not charge the battery to 100%

Do not charge overnight

Charge it to 80% (a feature restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro models)

Turn off background activity for some apps

Turn off or limit location services for some apps

Turn down the screen brightness or set it to automatic

Turn off Raise to Wake

Set auto-lock to 1 minute

Turn off “Hey Siri”

Turn Bluetooth off from the Settings app

Turn on Reduce Motion

Limit Frame Rate to 60Hz (on iPhone Pro models that support ProMotion)

iPhone 15 Pro Optimized Battery Charging Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Which ones do I use and why?

If you’ve been following my iPhone coverage, you’ll remember I’ve mentioned some of them. Like accidentally limiting the frame rate to 60Hz on my iPhone 14 Pro to test it and leaving it like that for a year. Spoiler alert: I’m still on 60Hz, and I might never turn back.

Other than that, I use eight tips and tricks from the iPhone battery-saving suggestions above, with some exceptions. For example, I reduced motion on my iPhone years ago as that fast animation movement messes with my head. I prefer to avoid it at all times, and it has nothing to do with battery life.

I have the auto-lock set to 1 minute for security reasons. However, I’ll turn off the screen as soon as I’m done with the iPhone.

As for the 80% charge limit, that’s an exclusive battery feature of the iPhone 15 Pro series, so I have to manually stop the iPhone from reaching 100%. You can use a shortcut to have the iPhone play a sound when it reaches a certain capacity. That way, you can stop charging before you get to 100%

I don’t turn off Raise to Wake, Siri, and Bluetooth. I don’t know why I bother with Siri, to be honest. Also, regarding these three options, I’d always keep Bluetooth on, as I’m also an AirPods user.

As Morgan notes, messing with these settings might impact your overall iPhone experience, so it’s up to you to choose how to go about saving battery life on your iPhone. It turns out that the nine things from the list above that I use do not ruin my iPhone experience.

I won’t show you how to do any of these because the video below covers it all with instructions. Check it out, and decide for yourself how and when to save battery life.